Maple Grove cross country competed in the Osseo Cross Country Invitational at Elm Creek Park on Sept. 30 and came away with impressive performances. The Crimson varsity girls captured first place as a team, led by freshman Jordan Ode, who finished second overall with a time of 19 minutes, 44 seconds.
Senior Lindsey Young came in 6ht place with a time of 19:55, freshman Lexi Hanna finished 9th in 20:11, and eighth-grader April Watson came in 15th in 20:34.
The varsity boys finished second overall as a team, just behind the Northwest Nighthawks. Freshman Gannon Farrens finished seventh overall individually with a time of 16 minutes, 46 seconds, and senior Cody Kryzer came in 17th with a time of 17:31. Senior Nick St. Peter finished 19th in 17:39 and senior Matthew Hosmann finished 31st with a time of 17:58.
