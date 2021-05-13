Four Irish dance students from O’Neill School of Irish Dance, which meets at the Millennium Dance Co. in Albertville, recently competed in the Canadian Open Championship Feis 2021. The competition was held virtually with the dances recorded in the studio and submitted for adjudication. Results were shared live on Saturday, May 8.
In the Championship Under 19 category, all four area dancers placed with Libby Simpson taking third, Gebby Simpson fourth, Ruby Miller sixth, and Jaina Johnson eighth.
In addition, two of the dancers participated in the Loch Ness Feile 2021 competition, also online. Rowan Weiner placed third in the U14 Meanghrad Single Jig, second in the U14 Treble Jig, and first in the U14 Hornpipe. Zoë Holzer placed first in the U14 Meanghrad Reel, which means she is now fully Ardghrad (i.e. she moved up to a more advanced competition category).
