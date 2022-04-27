Northwest Suburban matches kick off Maple Grove, Osseo seasons

The Maple Grove boys golf team smiles after taking first place at their first Northwest Suburban Conference match of the season at The Links at Northfork April 21. The Crimson carded a team score of 293, 13 shots better than second-place Spring Lake Park and third-place Totino-Grace.
Maple Grove, the reigning boys state class AAA golf champions, began conference play April 21, taking first place at a Northwest Suburban Conference match at The Links at Northfork.
The Crimson carded a team score of 293, 13 shots better than second-place Spring Lake Park and third-place Totino-Grace. Sophomore Gavin Grahek, junior Kagan Kollar, and sophomore Ryan Stendahl each shot a 73, senior Blake Northagen carded a 74, junior Jack Schrader shot a 78, and junior Blake Forrest shot a 79.
Osseo finished tied for 12th with Andover, scoring 341. Senior Cole Thorsen led the team with a score of 78, junior Jacob Wills shot an 85, and freshman Seth Damsgard carded an 88. Freshman Owen Grismer shot a 90, freshman Will Engel carded a 93, and senior Evan Johnson shot a 98.
Then April 22, the Osseo girls golf squad took sixth at a conference invitational at Shamrock Golf Course with a score of 432. Blaine finished first with 372, followed by Maple Grove (378) and Totino-Grace (380). Senior Emily Achenbach shot a team-best 94, senior Bridget Fauteck carded a 110 and senior Rachel Boehme shot a 112. Senior Skye Mikulak shot a 116, junior Eliana Damsgard carded a 121, and freshman Julia Olejar shot a 125.
For Maple Grove, eighth-grader Abby Stendahl led the team with a round of 87, which was third-best individually, followed by Sorensen’s 92 and junior Shea Lamker’s 97. Junior Izzy Schutts carded a 102, senior Mackenzie Becker shot a 103, and freshman Isabella Anlauf carded a 104.
The Crimson’s girls team also secured a victory April 21 at Edinburgh Golf Club, topping Champlin Park by a score of 169-226. Sophomore Mia Morton led the team with a 41 in nine holes, junior Maria Contreras carded a 42, freshman Carly Hamman and junior Skye Sorensen shot a 43, sophomore McKenna Hogan shot 44, and junior Julia Contreras shot a 45.
