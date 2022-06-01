Northwest Suburban conference track & field meet concludes Thursday afternoon
(Photo by Race Archibald)

Champlin Park junior Richlu Tudee, center, and Armstrong senior Erik Fredrickson, left, finished 1-2 in the boys 100 meter dash at the Northwest Suburban conference championship Thursday, May 26.

The Northwest Suburban conference track & field meet wrapped up Thursday afternoon at Armstrong High School with the section meets right around the corner.

The 14-team meet began on Tuesday with the prelims, along with the finals for the 3200 meter run and some field events. The girls’ high jump, discus and long jump and boys’ pole vault, shotput and triple jump were held Tuesday. The rest concluded on Thursday.

Blaine (143.33) won the boys competition and Spring Lake Park (113.5) won the girls. Armstrong finished third for the boys and 12th for the girls. Champlin Park finished fourth (boys) and sixth (girls). Park Center checked in at 14th (boys) and 11th (girls).

Champlin Park junior Richlu Tudee won both the 100 (10.71) and 200 (21.65), as well as anchoring the 4x200 relay that finished sixth. The discus throw was another strong event for the Rebels with two athletes inside the top three. Junior Sean Erickson came in first with a toss of 155-00. Senior Daniel Walker was third at 148-05.

The girls’ discus competition was also won by Champlin Park, courtesy of senior Adyson Kapitzke at 138-02. She also won the shot put with a toss of 43-11.

On the track, the girls team had two relays finish in the top three. The 4x800 team came in third and the 4x100 in second. Freshman Jayi Wilson came in third (12.64) in the 100 meter dash.

All section tournaments will take place the week of May 31.

