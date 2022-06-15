The Northwest Nighthawks track and field team represented well at the Minnesota State Track and Field meet at St. Michael-Albertville high school June 9 and 10. The team is a co-op of local home schooled students that joined the MSHSL in 2015. They compete in Class A.
The Nighthawks have sent one qualifier to State every year since 2018; so sending a relay team this year, including two members who also qualified in individual events, was a boost to the program.
On the first day of competition, ninth grader Mark Swanson ran the 3200m race with a strong finish that earned him a personal record by 15 seconds, a team record by 8 seconds, and a fourth place finish in 9:38.75. The field of runners in Class A was strong with 10 runners finishing under 9:50.
The second day brought an intense, competitive experience to the boys’ 4x800m relay team. Their seed time placed them in the fast heat, but they knew there were strong teams in the slower heat that had not run their best at their section meets. After times were posted from the first heat, the boys knew they had a big job to do in Heat 2.
Mark Swanson carried the baton for the first leg and handed it off at 2:03.3, coming within a second of his personal best. Then the teams started spreading out, which requires each runner to keep focus and determination to keep driving forward and running against the clock (and the first heat times).
Senior Joe Winters came next with a 2:07.5 split, tying his personal best, followed by senior captain Sebastian Michael, running his best relay split in a time of 2:08.7. Senior captain and State meet veteran Luke Swanson anchored with a 2:01.3, taking some tenths off his personal best as well.
Senior Will Hutchinson served as the relay team alternate who supported his teammates with his light sense of humor and steady presence throughout the meet.
“Running at state was such a surreal experience,” Winters said. “After looking up at the stands I couldn’t help but smile and think this is so cool. Getting to run with my team at state for my last high school race was the biggest blessing and I’m so thankful for it!”
The day resulted in a new team record of 8:21.06--an improvement of 4 seconds over the record they had set a week earlier at the Section meet. Three teams from the “slow” heat placed into the top 9 medals, but only one placed ahead of the Nighthawks--by just 2 seconds. Another was 2 seconds behind.
The boys ultimately took the podium to receive their fifth place medals. “Our performance at the State meet was really the best possible culmination of the years we have spent working together,” said Captain Michael. “I am honored to have been a part of this last meet with this awesome group of guys.”
In a tough double that no other competitors attempted, Luke Swanson came back an hour later to run the 1600, an event in which he placed eighth last year. It was one of the messier races he’s been part of, but his past experiences kept him from being rattled amidst a lot of bumping and tripping throughout the first couple of laps. He competed well in an exciting race and came within a second of his personal best in a time of 4:27.34 for another fifth place medal.
“I am super thankful to have had the opportunity to compete with the group of guys who mean the most to me,” he says. “We have been through thick and thin together, and it is exciting to see our hard work culminate in our State performance.”
The top 9 finishers in each event earn All-State honors. All but Mark Swanson are graduating, and these boys have had a great year to finish their high school running careers. State tournament medals are rare items, and adding these from track to their third place team medals from cross country gives another layer of “special” to the experiences they shared.
“These guys have been working so hard together for so many years and it is great to see their dedication and efforts pay off on such a big stage, It has been an honor to coach them and I feel blessed to be able to work with such high-class kids,” said Head Coach Kirk Swanson. “The team family turnout for both days was incredible and really helped to support the competing athletes. We really emphasize community with our program, and that was clear by the team turnout on both days. It made a huge difference along the backstretch of the track as their cheering was readily audible over the crowd. “
