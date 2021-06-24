Luke Swanson

Luke Swanson from the Northwest Nighthawks home school track team placed eighth in the 1600 at the State Class A track meet.

 Submitted photo

Luke Swanson was at his best when representing the area home school track program at the State Class A meet.

The junior from the Northwest Nighthawks was seeded 14th out of 16 runners in the 1600-meter run.

Swanson finished eighth with a personal record reached by seven seconds. This was also a program record. He earned All-State honors and a spot of the awards podium.

“Luke had a great race,” said coach and father Kirk Swanson. “He ran smart and strong, making critical moves in all the right places to keep himself in the competition. It was great to see all of his hard work and training pay off with a lifetime best performance.”

