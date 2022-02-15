Northwest Alpine boys had a decent overall showing Feb. 8 in the 5A section meet at Wild Mountain Ski and Snowboard in Taylor’s Falls.
The squad took eighth overall with a 275 and had three skiers in the top 50.
Will Klabunde had the best showing, taking 17th in 1 minute, 4.96 seconds (31.7, 33.26). But he also had a bit of heartbreak by missing state by one spot and just one one-hundredth of a second.
Champlin Park’s Anthony Herlitz was able to secure that last state spot in 1:04.95.
Still, Klabunde’s finish gave 87 points to Northwest Alpine, and others helped the team finish in the top 10.
Keagen Borer finished 30th in 1:08.3 (32.94, 35.36), and Christian Burfeind was 42nd in 1:11.63 (34.07, 37.56). Max Klabunde took 52nd to finish the scoring in 1:13.71 (36.51, 37.2).
Brayden Borer and Peter Melbye also participated. Brayden Borer was 53rd in 1:13.83 (34.92, 38.91), and Melbye took 56th in 1:14.29 (36.25, 38.04).
Minnetonka won the section title, and Brainerd was runner-up. Both teams advanced to state.
The other individual qualifiers were West Lutheran junior Josh Nelson (first), Wayzata junior Jaggen Qie (fourth), Benilde-St. Margaret’s Simon McMahon (sixth), Orono sophomore Jack Shideman (seventh), Annandale senior Tommy Becker (eighth), Wayzata junior Aidan Eagon (11th), Benilde-St. Margaret’s junior Diego Adair (12th), Detroit Lakes eighth-grader Tristan Bristlin (13th) and Orono freshman Jonathan Burns (14th).
