By Dave Pedersen
North Shore Gymnastics Association’s optional and Xcel teams stood out at the recent Twisted Moose Invitational at the Minneapolis Convention Center.
A highlight for the optional team came when Olivia Jahnke (17) of Hanover captured first place in the all-around competition in Level 9. Jahnke also danced her way to first place on floor exercise. She also placed second on vault and third on balance beam.
Alexis Halvorson (18) of St. Michael paced the Level 8 team by placing third on both vault and balance beam.
The Level 7 team was paced by Siena Chermak (12), taking first on floor exercise and third in the all-around. Lily Fake (12) of Delano was third on vault, while Morgan Walsh (13) placed second on bars.
North Shore’s Xcel teams also did well at the Twisted Moose meet.
The Xcel Diamond team was led by Jaylynn Dyer (15), having her season-best meet and placing fifth all-around in her division. Dyer also placed fourth on floor and fifth on beam.
Greta Ness (16) from Independence scored 9.25 on floor exercise to place fifth.
The Twisted Moose brought out some top-notch routines and scores for the Xcel Silver team. In the youngest age division, Makenna Beimert (9) scored 8.5, placing third on bars. She also was fifth on vault. Julia Gorsuch (8) scored 9.3 on bars. Bree Jackson (9) was sixth.
In the 10-year-old age group, Lillian Bleeker earned a 9.05 on vault. In the older age group, Ashley Erickson (11) from Loretto placed fourth on vault and sixth in the all-around. Katelyn White (11) performed her best to earn fifth on bars.
The Xcel Gold team captured the fifth place team trophy. Ella Clover (12) was third in the all-around, plus took fifth on bars, fourth on beam and third on floor.
Marley Hagan (12) claimed first place on floor with a 9.3 score. She also was fifth on beam and sixth in the all-around.
In the 11-year-old division, Erica Johnson (11) took fifth on floor. Reese Haag (11) from Rockford scored 9.05 on floor Gabriella Boltz (11) from Delano led the team on vault in third place.
As a team, Xcel Platinum captured second place on beam in the youngest age division, led by Ashtyn Cupp (12). In the age 14 division, Ella Dallmann was first on vault, second on beam, third in the all-around and fifth on bars. Julia Kolb was third on beam and fourth on floor.
In the older age group, Jamie Parod (15) placed second on floor and fourth on vault.
