by Dave Pedersen
North Shore Gymnastics Association played host to the recent Gopher Xcel Invite at the Canterbury Park Expo Center for more than 700 gymnasts.
North Shore’s own Xcel teams made the most of this meet, the last meet of the regular Xcel competition season. All state, region and national meets have been cancelled due to the virus pandemic.
The Diamond team was led by Greta Ness, 16, who took fourth place in the all-around. Ness also placed third on beam and fourth on vault.
The six-member Platinum team captured the top three places on balance beam without a single fall. Ella Dallmann (14) was the all-around champion in the senior age group and was up on the podium for every event. She was first place on beam and vault, fourth on bars and fifth on floor.
Isabelle Cox (14) from Rockford was close behind with a second-place all-around finish. She claimed third place on vault, bars and beam, as well as fourth place on floor.
Jamie Parod (15) placed second on beam and fourth on vault. In the junior age division, Ashtyn Cupp (12) placed third on beam.
North Shore’s Gold team was at its best. In fact, Marley Hagen (12) scored 9.7 on floor, the highest score given to anybody the entire weekend. Hagen also earned a 9.45 and first place on bars, plus was the first-place all-around winner in the junior age division.
Kaleigh Francis from Independence placed fourth on vault. Reese Haag from Rockford and Erica Johnson tied for fifth on floor. In the senior age division, Eliza Hansen brought home the second-place all-around award, taking first place on floor and second place on beam.
North Shore’s Silver team was paced by Makenna Biemert (9) who was the beam champion for her junior age division. Beimert also placed fifth on bars. Anna Zhuk (8) was fifth on beam, and Ashley Erickson (11) from Loretto placed sixth on beam.
