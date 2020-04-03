North Shore Gymnastics Association’s boys team recently competed in the Dusty Ritter BlackJack championship at the Westgate Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The top six senior all-arounders in the Winter Cup Challenge were identified as the senior National Team members.
Former NSGA gymnast Shane Wiskus from the University of Minnesota finished second in the all-around behind former Olympian Sam Mikulak.
North Shore’s Charlie Kramer represented Region 4 in the Elite Team Cup, which showcased the top six gymnasts in each of the nation’s nine regions representing 140 gym clubs from 40 states, Mexico, Canada and Australia.
Kramer’s participation in the very competitive Elite Team Cup was a first for a North Shore Level 10 athlete.
“It was pretty incredible for him to stick his vault,” said head coach Dale Bullivant. “Charlie had the fewest deductions of any gymnast in the meet on vault. He also put up a big score in his floor routine.”
North Shore’s Level 10 gymnast Ethan Gonzalez (18) placed ninth on floor.
NSGA’s Junior Development (JD) team also competed, walking away with a third place team trophy and top team score of the year.
Beau Merz (14) from Delano, competing in the 11-14 age group, placed fourth on floor and fifth on vault.
Rylan Hunt (14) from Medina placed third on floor, rings and high bar. He also was seventh on parallel bars. Mason Krasnoff (15) scored a personal best in the all-around competition and took home the fourth place medal on parallel bars.
Haden Paravecino (16) had his strongest showing of the season when taking second on bars.
North Shore’s Level 6 team was led by Gavin Thelen (12), taking first place on pommel horse in the 12+ age division and placed second on rings.
In Level 9, Henry Meisel (14) finished second on parallel bars.
The North Shore gymnasts are coached by Dale Bullivant and Rob Dykoski.
