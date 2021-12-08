On Saturday, Dec.11, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Elm Creek Park Reserve in Maple Grove will be a host site for the Minnesota Nordic Ski Opener.

Skiers of all ages and abilities are invited to kick off the 2021-22 cross-country ski season with free skiing, free ski rental equipment, and free mini-lessons. Families can also participate in the Ski Tour routes and the Nordic Market with representatives from 50 Nordic ski suppliers, resorts, retailers, and clubs.

This program is free and open to all ages. Visit ThreeRiversParks.org/nordicskiopener for a full schedule.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments