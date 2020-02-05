Eighth-ranked Maple Grove defeated Osseo 71-42 in conference girls’ basketball Jan. 28.
The Crimson dominated from start to finish. They built a 39-24 halftime lead and maintained control in the second half. Three Crimson scored in double figures. Abby Schulte led with 18 points and Jordyn Lamker and Izzy Brant each added 15.
Crimson coach Mark Cook is pleased with his team’s play so far this season.
“I’m very excited about where we are at as a team,” Cook said. “I think we continue to grow together as a team. All our kids have really stepped up. We are best when we have contributions from everyone and we are starting to get that more consistently. The goal is always to be playing your best basketball in February and March and I think we are headed in that direction.”
The Orioles were led by Jaiden Kline with 12 points. Ava Holman added seven and Aalayah Wilson nine.
The 16-4 Crimson next host Blaine Thursday, Feb. 6.
“We have to keep working hard,” Cook said. “We have a tough schedule down the stretch which should help us when we get to sections.”
The Orioles (5-14) next host Rogers Thursday, Feb. 6.
