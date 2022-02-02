No. 8 Royals girls hockey beat Elks 5-3

On a chilly evening for hockey, Rogers senior forward Avery Farrell delivered one of the most memorable performances of the 2021-22 season for the Royals girls hockey team thus far.
Farrell scored four goals as No. 8 Rogers (17-4-2, 7-2-2) defeated Elk River (11-11-1, 6-6-1) 5-3 Friday, Jan. 28, at Rogers Activity Center in Rogers.
The Royals swept the 2021-22 season series from the Elks, also winning 4-3 in overtime Jan. 11, at Cornerstone Automotive Arena in Elk River.
Royals head coach Emily Achterkirch said Farrell is a big catalyst offensively for Rogers.
“She brings it all the time,” Acherkirch said. “Her energy and her passion out there to win every puck. When she has that, it flows through our entire team and builds everybody up. It’s a big part of who the Royals are.”
Farrell opened the scoring 44 seconds into the game when she went all alone on Elks senior goaltender Ashley Hess. Farrell outwaited Hess and made a quick backhand to forehand deke, sliding the puck past Hess’ left pad to give Rogers a 1-0 lead.
The lead wouldn’t last for long, as Elks sophomore defender Carly Humphrey blasted a slap shot past Rogers junior goaltender Alexa Backmann for her 13th goal of 2021-22 at 2:56 of the first period, ending Backmann’s streak of two straight shutouts. The score remained tied at first intermission.
At 2:18 of the second, Farrell scored her second goal of the game, beating Hess to a loose puck in the crease and tapping it into the Elks’ net.
Junior forward McKenna Sandberg doubled the Royals’ lead at 5:00 of the second when she beat Hess five-hole with a one-timer that slid under Hess’ pads.
Things were looking downhill for the Elks until sophomore forward Hailey Jussila struck 55 seconds later with her blank goal of the season.
Up by one, Rogers let its two-goal lead slip away when Elks senior forward and co-captain Maddy Christian beat Backmann at 15:13, tying the game and sucking some of the life out of Rogers Activity Center. The Elks and Royals were tied 3-3 heading into the third period. Christian would leave another imprint on the game in the third, but in a negative way.
At 7:53 of the third period after a stoppage in play, Christian and Royals sophomore defender Kamryn Messer got into an altercation. The pair grabbed at each other and wrestled each other to the ground. Both Christian and Messer received five-minute majors for fighting and two 10-minute game misconduct penalties, resulting in each player being ejected from the game. Neither team received a power play.
Elks head coach Brian Ballenger said he argued with the referees to change the call, but to no avail.
“They said it was five minutes for fighting,” Ballenger said. “Well, I told them, ‘That was excessive.’ In my experience coaching girls hockey and seeing all of that, that type of altercation, the most I’ve seen it ever be is a double minor for roughing and both players go out [to the penalty box]. It doesn’t usually carry a game ejection, but they weren’t going to change their mind. I thought it put them into a game with both teams battling.”
Farrell completed her hat trick at 15:13 of the third period when she beat Hess with a backhand, sending the crowd at Rogers Activity Center into a frenzy. It was Farrell’s first hat trick since March 2021, when she scored three in the Royals 7-5 win over Park Center. Farrell scored her fourth goal of the game
Farrell said she was happy to score a hat trick and have her first-career four goal game.
“I love scoring against Elk River,” Farrell said. “Our team was hyping me up. It was a great win for us.”
Unless the Royals and Elks were to play each other in the 2022 Class 2A girls state hockey tournament in February at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, the rivals won’t play each other again until 2022-23.
Achterkirch said the Royals always anticipate a battle with Elk River.
“A lot of the girls know each other,” she said. “Coming into this game, they’re ready for a battle and now that what’s coming at them the other way. Last time we played, we had a couple girls out. We all expected that.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.