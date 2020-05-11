No ceremony, no problem for college-bound athletes

Although the continued closure of school buildings prevented them from being feted in the usual way, nine St. Michael-Albertville athletes recently committed to continue their sports careers in college.

There was no signing ceremony for the nine Knights as there would be in normal times, but the National Letters of Intent are just as official. To make up for the lack of a ceremony, STMA junior Jude Adams created a video slideshow featuring the nine signees, which can be seen at youtube.com/watch?v=C7S_07pgNGc.

Signing their letters of intent were:

- Taylor Dixon, St. Catherine’s University women’s soccer.

- Adam Flammang, Bemidji State University men’s hockey.

- Erin Jensen, Concordia College women’s hockey.

- Jordan Krupke, Bethel University baseball.

- Megan Kruschke, University of Mary volleyball.

- Carl Leuer, Augsburg University wrestling.

- Anna Lindemann, College of St. Scholastica women’s golf.

- Keagan Mann, North Dakota State College of Science football.

- Drake Siens, Gustavus Adolphus College baseball.

