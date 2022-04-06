With the snow almost all melted and warmer weather closer every day, the high school spring sports season is finally underway. But before the Maple Grove softball team begins playing in the uncertain spring Minnesota weather, they took a trip during spring break down to Cocoa Beach, Florida for some practicing and scrimmaging, team bonding, and time in the sun.
This year, the Crimson are looking to avenge their loss to Centennial in the section finals last June but will have to do so without key seniors from last season’s roster.
“We have a good talent pool in Maple Grove,” head coach Jim Koltes said. “Are they the same kids [as last year’s seniors]? No, but their skills and abilities should be on par with last year’s team.”
One of the graduated seniors, pitcher Bella Daniels, will be a key player to replace, as she regularly threw seven innings for the Crimson. Koltes said they do have some girls who can throw a heavy portion of innings, but they will also not be afraid to commit to girls out of the bullpen.
“We have to piece it together,” he said. “Everyone wants to have a chance for seven innings, but the reality for high school softball is that seven innings is tough for kids to not get timed up by other teams.”
The Maple Grove outfield of sophomore Alissa Wernz, sophomore Dani Strom, and junior Faith Kreye will be one based on speed and talent, as all the girls have played center field on their summer club teams. “They might be the fastest outfield in the state. They are super talented,” Koltes said.
Some of the girls expected to fill the void Daniels left include junior Maddie Wihlm, who as a junior is committed to playing at North Dakota State University, and senior Olivia Wallace, who is committed to playing at the College of Saint Benedict’s. “We’ve got some arms,” Koltes said.
In the infield, senior captains Leah Ihle, Elizabeth Berry, Katelyn Kasper, and Cassie St. Peter will be the key position players to watch as the Crimson look to get back to the state tournament. Those four girls and the other seniors will now have the task of being the leaders of the team, which will be a different role for them since the program last won the state championship in 2019, once again the goal for the Crimson in 2022.
“Now the roles are reversed for seniors,” Koltes said. “The goal is to win the state tournament. We’re a top 10 team and can earn our way into the top 5. There is nobody in the state that we can’t beat.”
Coming up
The Maple Grove softball team began the season April 5 at Coon Rapids and will play at Rogers April 7 at 4:30 p.m. before hosting Osseo in their home opener April 12 at 4:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.