Maple Grove track and field traveled south to Minnetonka High School for the Lane-Rogness Invitational April 26, where both the boys (110 points) and girls (106 points) teams finished third out of eight schools. The Andover boys finished first with 153 points, followed by Minnetonka (129). The Minnetonka girls took top honors with 186 points, followed by Prior Lake (160).
The Crimson success at the meet was headlined by dominant sprinting performances, including multiple record breakers. Junior Jordyn Borsch captured first place in the girls’ 100 meters (12.50 seconds), 200 meters (25.30), and 400 meters (57.33), setting personal bests and breaking the school records both in the 100 and 200. Borsch also set the meet records in both the 200 and 400.
Senior Kristian Lodholz finished first in the 100 meter (11.12) and 200 meter (22.57) dashes, setting his personal record in the 100 meters. The relay team of Lodholz, senior Derrick Jameson, senior Micha Vayee, and junior Jordan Olagbaju also finished first in the 4-by-100 meters with a time of 43.61.
Jameson also took second place in the 100-meter dash with a personal record time of 11.63, finishing only behind his teammate, Lodholz. Both Borsch and Lodholz were named Athletes of the Meet for girls and boys, respectively. Sophomore Logan Harens set his personal record in the 400 meters with a time of 53.06, finishing first at the meet. Harens, junior Connor Fournier, freshman Owen Burshem and senior Vanwor Worlobah finished second in the boys 4-by-400 meter relay in 3:40.57.
Senior Nick St. Peter took first place in the boys 1600 meter run with a time of 4:29.12, his personal best. Senior Lindsey Young finished the girls 1600 meter run first with a personal record time of 5:23.77.
Freshman Abby Oakland took second in the girls 800-meter run in 2:29.57, her personal best. Sophomore Allison Stacy, junior Madeline Raymond, freshman Kelsey Wentland, and sophomore Idara Ekong placed second in the girls 4-by-200 meter relay in 1:51.13. Young, Oakland, junior Abbi Steiner, and sophomore Gabrielle Ashpole took third in the girls 4-by-800 meter relay with a time of 10:04.44.
Senior Addison Wong took sixth in the boys 800 meters run with a time of 2:02.42, his personal best. The relay team of Wong, senior Parker Koland, freshman Ben Femrite, and junior Reese Saladin placed fourth in the 4-by-800 meters in 9:01.95.
Freshman Sierra Krull took fifth in the girls 3200 meters with a time of 12:21.25 and junior Josh Ringsmuth placed ninth in the boys 3200 meters with a time of 10:42.17, both their personal records. Senior Ryan Bottema placed sixth in both the 110-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles with times of 17.81 and 44.10, respectively. Senior Anna Zigman took ninth place in the girls 100-meter hurdles in 18.08.
In the field events, seniors Joe Ream and Julia Barton took fifth place in the boys and girls pole vault, respectively, with heights of 11 feet, six inches, and nine feet. Junior Achsah Dawson finished seventh in the girls shot put with a throw of 30’ 2.5” and took 10th in the discus throw with a distance of 81 feet, both personal records.
Sophomore Ava Lee set a personal record in the girls long jump with a leap of 15’ 8.75”, good for seventh overall. Lee also finished seventh in the triple jump with a distance of 30’ 9.5”. Junior Cinque Turner placed eighth in the boys high jump with a height of 5’6”, a personal best.
On April 29, the best in Minnesota high school track and field descended onto Hamline University for the Hamline Elite Meet, including several local athletes. Borsch got the attention of the state with dominant performances in both the girls 200 and 400 meters, taking first in both events with times of 25.80 and 56.88, respectively.
Lodholz captured fourth place in the boys 200-meter dash in 22.77 and also took fourth in the 4-by-100 meter relay with teammates Vayee, Olagbaju, and Jameson. St. Peter placed 13th in the boys 1600 meters with a time of 4:27.54.
Coming up
Maple Grove will compete in the Wayzata Relays Meet at Wayzata High School May 6 starting at 3 p.m.
