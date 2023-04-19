When he was a student at St. Michael-Albertville High School, Andy Kiecker played football and basketball and was on the track and field team. He wasn’t a good athlete, so his athletic career was at a crossroads.
Luckily, things changed when he was 15 years old. Kiecker enrolled as a student at The Academy in Elk River, a martial arts training center specializing in Muay Thai, or Thai boxing, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, and kickboxing. By the time he was 18, he had his first fight and has been competing ever since. He has since been nicknamed “The Kool-Aid Kid” by people at the gym, including Elk River High School freshman Dylan Peters, who competed for the Elks varsity wrestling team last season at only 14 years old.
Kiecker said joining The Academy has made him a better person both physically and mentally.
“Ninety-nine percent of who I am is a result of this gym,” Kiecker said. “It gave me confidence. It gave me an outlet. When you graduate high school, everyone wonders what they’re going to do with their life. I never had that. I never was that scared of it because, at the end of the day, no matter what, if I’m rich or poor, Thai boxing is there for me. It’s [an] absolute obsession and love. This made me exactly who I am. It made me a kinder person. Everyday life can drag you down a lot. At the end of the day, no matter how bad the day is, the worst thing in my life could happen, but because I found Thai boxing, that day can only be as worse as it is.”
Thai boxing has some similarities to Western boxing, but unlike Western boxing, it allows competitors to use their knees, shins and feet to strike an opponent in addition to hands and fists. According to the International Federation of Muay Thai Amateur, Thai boxing’s governing body, for a boxer’s strike to count as a point, it must connect without being blocked by the opponent. Strikes do not score if they connect with an opponent’s gloves, forearms, shins or feet. Strikes to the groin were allowed until the 1980s. If a fight goes by distance and both fighters have the same score, the winner is determined by which boxer landed the most full-contact blows.
Thai boxing is not considered an Olympic sport by the International Olympic Committee, so it will not be featured at next summer’s Olympic Games in Paris. It could be featured at future Summer Olympics and will be a sport at the 2023 European Games in Krakow, Poland, in June.
Two of the most important people in Kiecker’s life are his coaches: Adam Ahern and Bryan Holte. Kiecker said he wouldn’t be anywhere in Thai boxing without both men. Ahern is the head coach at The Academy and has over 30 years of Thai boxing competitive and coaching experience.
“They’re the most selfless people I’ve ever met in my life,” he said. “It comes back to that martial arts, Samurai warrior mentality. They care so much about me. They want me to win more than I do sometimes. I want to be like them in the future.”
Kiecker won his weight class of 81 kilograms, or about 179 pounds, at the 2023 USA Muay Thai National Championships in March in Denver. Because he won, Kiecker will represent the United States at the 2023 World Championships in Bangkok, Thailand, May 3-12.
Holte said Kiecker has a good opportunity to make a name for himself at next month’s world championships.
“It’s fun to see how much he’s worked,” Holte said. “Being in fight camp for as long as he has, it’s hard on the body. To watch him grow up from a young boy into the man he is now and compete on the world’s greatest stage [is] a good feeling. Sometimes what makes a fighter good is some things outside of the gym that have a tendency to get him in trouble. He’s unique. He stays on task. He’s been a pleasure to work with over this whole time.”
Since international travel is expensive and he doesn’t have a lot of financial support, Kiecker and his family organized a barbecue fundraiser to raise money for his travel expenses, such as airfare, ground transportation and the cost of hotel rooms.
Kiecker, Ahern and Holte depart for Thailand later this month. The trio flies to Seoul, South Korea, on a transpacific, 15-hour flight directly from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. After that, they will fly into Bangkok, Thailand, on another long flight. Kiecker will have a week to get acclimated to the Thai culture and atmosphere. While some travel to Thailand for leisure, Kiecker is all business. His goal for the World Championships is to win the gold medal and nothing else.
“One by one, I’m going to take out each country,” Kiecker said. “[It] doesn’t matter who it is. It doesn’t matter where they’re from. They bleed just like me, and I’m ready to take them out, one by one.”
