When he was a student at St. Michael-Albertville High School, Andy Kiecker played football and basketball and was on the track and field team. He wasn’t a good athlete, so his athletic career was at a crossroads.

Luckily, things changed when he was 15 years old. Kiecker enrolled as a student at The Academy in Elk River, a martial arts training center specializing in Muay Thai, or Thai boxing, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, and kickboxing. By the time he was 18, he had his first fight and has been competing ever since. He has since been nicknamed “The Kool-Aid Kid” by people at the gym, including Elk River High School freshman Dylan Peters, who competed for the Elks varsity wrestling team last season at only 14 years old.

