Natalie Strauss announced as new Crimson girls swim and dive coach

Maple Grove girls swim and dive has a new coach. Natalie Strauss was announced on May 4 as the new head coach for the team and is no stranger to the swimming community in the metro area.
She began swimming in third grade and went on to swim for Roseville Area High School for six years, and one year at Concordia-Moorhead. At Concordia, she earned a degree in chemistry and minored in psychology and coaching. During her college years, she volunteered with the girls swim and dive coaching staff at Moorhead high school.
After that, she moved back to the Twin Cities and earned a Master’s of Education and a teaching degree from Augsburg University.
Once again, coaching was calling her name. In 2013, she began serving as an assistant coach for the Highland Park swim and dive team, and since 2016, she has been a part of the girls and boys coaching staffs at White Bear Lake, eventually becoming head coach for the girls.
Strauss is married to her husband Nik and has a three-and-a-half-year-old son, Joseph, and a baby girl due this month.
Currently, Strauss serves as a secondary science teacher in the Osseo School District and will begin her first season with Maple Grove this fall.
