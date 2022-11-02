PS03CPFB1.JPG

(Photo by Race Archibald)

Champlin Park quarterback Drew Kaluza (13) evades a sack in the second half against Mounds View in the Class 6A playoffs Friday, Oct. 28 at Champlin Park High School.

For most of the season, the Champlin Park football team entered each game with an underdog mentality. Especially after a winless season in 2021, each game was an opportunity to prove themselves on the field.

The confidence seemed to be flying high for the Rebels entering the Class 6A playoffs winning their last two games. Champlin Park had faced every kind of opponent this season. From state contenders Maple Grove and Woodbury - to teams with only one win in Totino-Grace and Anoka.

