For most of the season, the Champlin Park football team entered each game with an underdog mentality. Especially after a winless season in 2021, each game was an opportunity to prove themselves on the field.
The confidence seemed to be flying high for the Rebels entering the Class 6A playoffs winning their last two games. Champlin Park had faced every kind of opponent this season. From state contenders Maple Grove and Woodbury - to teams with only one win in Totino-Grace and Anoka.
But perhaps one opponent they had yet to see was one with nothing to lose. Granted, that opponent wouldn’t line up across from them until the playoffs, but the Rebels had been playing well. That was until Mounds View came into Champlin Park’s house and shut down their offense.
With just two wins on the year, the No. 7 seed in the bracket defeated the No. 2 seeded Rebels 17-7 Friday night at Champlin Park High School. The Mustangs’ defense pitched a shutout with Champlin Park’s only score coming on special teams.
It was the second week in a row the Rebels had to field their backup quarterback Drew Kaluza for the injured Preston Thielke. Unlike in their previous game against Anoka - when they rushed for 343 yards - the Rebels’ offense had very little success moving the ball.
They managed to hold a 7-0 halftime lead thanks to a blocked punt. Backed up in the end zone, the Rebels sent the house for the block. Harrison Dwinal fell on the loose ball to open the scoring.
That turned out to be it for any Champlin Park momentum. The Rebels had nine offensive drives. They resulted in four punts, three turnovers and two turnovers on downs. Two of the turnovers came in the second half when the Mustangs began their charge.
Mounds View received the ball to start the second half and scored on a 78-yard pass from quarterback Owen Wark to wide receiver Ryan Counihan to tie the game at 7. On Champlin Park’s next play from scrimmage, running back Arthur Russell fumbled the ball, setting up the Mustangs at the 41-yard line. They scored a short field goal off the turnover to take a 10-7 lead.
The momentum swung even more in Mounds View’s favor when the Rebels fumbled on the ensuing kickoff, unable to field the squib kick. Champlin Park’s defense forced a punt, but its special teams mishap was a sign of things to come.
The Rebels finally had some success moving the football on its next drive and entered Mustangs territory, but a botched handoff between Kaluza and running back Richlu Tudee put the ball on the ground again for Mounds View to recover. A frustrating night of offense got even more frustrating.
The Mustangs didn’t have much success on offense either but did just enough to keep the Rebels away. Wark found wide receiver Hunter Ebben from four yards out for a touchdown, extending their lead 17-7 with 8:28 left.
With a backup quarterback and an offensive attack stalling on the night, it was almost an impossible task for the Rebels to come back. Their next three drives resulted in two turnovers on downs and an interception, barely reaching midfield on any drive. The offensive struggles defined their loss. Even when they thought they had scored in the first half on a Russell 21-yard touchdown run, it was called back for a chop block.
The upset-minded Mustangs grew more confident as the second half wore on, possessing the mentality the Rebels had for much of the year. In all three of their wins this season, Mounds View held their opponents to single digits.
On the other side, Champlin Park fought back from an 0-9 2021 season to finish 4-5. For a program that reached the prep bowl in 2019, it shows a lot about how a team can come together in its weakest moments.
Mounds View will take on Shakopee (6-3) in the next round.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.