Multiple Crimson Class 6A champs decide next steps in football on signing day

It was an eventful signing day for Crimson football, as several members of Maple Grove’s Class 6A state championship winning football team signed for colleges last week. The list includes players from the offense, defense, and special teams.
Wide receiver Jacob Anderson signed for Winona State, which plays in the NCAA DII-affiliated Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. Anderson was injured for the first portion of the season, but made an instant impact upon recovering and scored touchdowns in the state semifinal and final.
Connor Fournier, the Maple Grove place kicker who this season broke the records for longest field goal, most career field goals and most career successful extra point attempts, signed for Mankato State. The Mavericks play in the Northern Sun.
Star quarterback Jacob Kilzer signed for the Air Force Academy, which competes in the NCAA DI-affiliated Mountain West Conference. Kilzer had 13 touchdowns and 1,352 passing yards from 92 completions last season, rushing for 1,273 yards and scoring 20 touchdowns.
Some notable names from the state champions also signed to play other sports in college. Linebacker Tanner Albeck, offensive lineman Hunter Gerber, and defensive back Sam Kilber signed to play baseball for the University of Minnesota Duluth, which competes in the Northern Sun.
As previously reported, defensive back Jackson Powers and tight end Sam Peters have both signed to play football for the University of Minnesota.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.