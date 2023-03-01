Multiple area wrestlers qualify for state tournament

(Photo by Bart Becker)

Statebound Maple Grove wrestlers Max Johnson, Ben Schultz, and Connor Peterson pose with their individual Section 5AAA medals.

Both Maple Grove and Osseo shined in the recent Section 5AA wrestling tournaments. The Crimson made a run in the team tournament at Rogers High School on Feb. 18, collecting one team win and one team loss.

In the individual tournament hosted at St. Michael-Albertville, both schools shined and sent a collective four wrestlers to the state tournament.

