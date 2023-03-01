Multiple area wrestlers qualify for state tournament

Both Maple Grove and Osseo shined in the recent Section 5AA wrestling tournaments. The Crimson made a run in the team tournament at Rogers High School on Feb. 18, collecting one team win and one team loss.
In the individual tournament hosted at St. Michael-Albertville, both schools shined and sent a collective four wrestlers to the state tournament.
Team Tournament
Maple Grove wrestling came right to fight in the Section 5AAA team tournament on Feb. 18. The team defeated Rogers, the hosts, in the quarterfinals 39-31 before losing to Wayzata 61-10 in the semifinals. Wayzata then went on to lose to St. Michael-Albertville in the section final.
Maple Grove won eight of their 14 matchups with Rogers with wins for Ethan Hong, Connor Peterson, Rufus Bartee, Thomas Schlangen, Max Johnson, Jayden Waste, Ben Schultz, and Ayden Gunville. Five of those wins were by falls, while the other three were decisions.
The Crimson then won three of their matchups with the Wayzata Trojans. Peterson won on a 4-2 decision, Johnson won a 14-6 major decision, and Ben Schultz won an 8-2 decision.
Individual Tournament
Schultz was Maple Grove’s highest achiever at the individual level for the Section 5AA tournament, winning first in the 195 weight class. Schultz began the journey by beating Steven Daiker of Rogers in a fall.
He then beat Samouka Kanneh with a second fall win. To put the cherry on top, Schultz then beat Tyson Hentges of hosting St. Michael-Albertville in the final in a 12-2 major decision.
Peterson and Johnson earned second in the 120 and 145 weight classes respectively, both qualifiyng for state along the way.
Bartee and Schlangen finished in third place in the 132 and 138 weight classes. Damian Seubert, Logan Buman, Hong, and Gunville finished fourth in the 106, 113, 126, and 220 weight classes.
Waste, Nick Wentland, and Chase Thein finished fifth in the 152, 170, and 285 weight classes respectively.
Vayo Kamara, who has committed to playing football at the University of Sioux Falls, represented Osseo well in the Section 5AAA individual tournament, eventually earning a spot in the state tournament.
Kamara finished second in the 220 weight class. His journey started with a 18-5 major decision win over Sawyer Josewski of Rogers. He then beat Wayzata’s Nelson Kukowski in a 14-8 decision in the next round. The two wins pitted him against St. Michael-Albertville’s Myles Dehmer in the final, in which he lost through a fall.
Kamara’s day was not over, however, as he won a rematch with Kukowski to earn the second place silver medal.
Other big finishes from Osseo wrestlers in the individual tournament included Davian Aitkin finishing sixth in the 132 weight class, Carter Williams finishing fifth in the 138 weight class, Carter Williams finishing fourth in the 160 weight class, and Nick Vang finishing sixth in the 170 weight class.
