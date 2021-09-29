When playing a top-10 football team on the road, the margin of error for a victory is already razor thin. But throw in uncharacteristic mistakes and the win probability will drop like a rock. Osseo (2-1) realized that truth when they traveled to Stillwater (3-0) Sept. 24 to face the seventh-ranked Ponies. Even though it was a one-score game at halftime with Stillwater leading 14-6, the Orioles made a couple of crucial mistakes that gave the Ponies the momentum, leading to a 42-20 victory.
In an evenly played first half, Stillwater got the scoring started with an 8-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Max Shikenjanski to Thomas Blair to make it 7-0 early in the first quarter. Osseo answered right back with a touchdown of their own. Senior quarterback Cade Fitzgerald found senior wide receiver Losay Kimba for a 31-yard score and after a missed extra point, Stillwater held a narrow 7-6 lead.
Then early in the second quarter, Shikenjanski found Tanner Voight for a 17-yard touchdown, extending the lead to 14-6. Right before halftime, after bending but not breaking, Osseo drove down near the goal line and instead of potentially cutting the lead to one point, they fumbled the ball. Suddenly, the momentum of a positive drive was abruptly cut short. Stillwater responded in the second half by jumping all over the Orioles, scoring two touchdowns in the third quarter and shutting down the Osseo offense, resulting in a 28-6 lead.
Senior running back T.J. Clay and senior linebacker Owen Dukowitz each recorded a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter of 16 and 54 yards in length, respectively, but it wasn’t enough. The Ponies cruised to a 42-20 victory, improving to 4-0 and dropping the Orioles to 2-2.
“It is a frustrating loss,” Osseo head coach Ryan Stockhaus said. “When you play a good team, you can’t make that many mistakes. Stillwater is a really good team that was prepared to play us. They’re a gritty and tough team. I have a lot of respect for them.”
With a Friday night homecoming tilt against Roseville upcoming, Stockhaus is telling his team that even with a 2-2 record, their destiny is in their hands. In the next four games, Stockhaus said their goal is to get in a position in which they can argue to host a postseason game. “We would like to be 3-1,” Stockhaus said, “But we’re in a situation in which we control our own destiny.”
