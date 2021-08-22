The Minnesota Baseball Association Class B state tournament can stretch for three weeks, ending before or on Labor Day in what is deemed the championship weekend.
But it is a challenging journey just to get there with 16 total teams already having to get through their leagues and playoff schedules.
The Champlin Logators are ranked third in Class B, however, behind three-time defending champion Chanhassen and the Moorhead Brewers, and they have high hopes for a deep state run and dreams of winning the whole thing.
That is made possible with a 30-win season, a Metro Minny League title and the top seed out of section 4.
It also helps that this is the Logators’ sixth straight trip to state. It took until last season for the first win, so now the squad wants to take an even bigger step.
And there may be more of a target on the Logators’ back as teams began to notice their rise throughout 2021. And they love it.
“We’re down for any challenge,” pitcher/infielder Sam Riola said. “We don’t care who we got to see. We want to see the best. We want to see the best arms, the best players in the state. And we hope we get to see Chanhassen, Chaska, whoever we have to play. We want them. We want them all.
“Our goal is to win a state championship. So whoever we got to go through, we are going to do it.”
Everything begins at Chaska with Champlin opening up against the Hampton Cardinals at Hawk Field in Hamburg.
The game is at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22.
The winner of that game will take on the winner of the Hamel Hawks and the Victoria Vics at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, back at Hamburg.
The other side of Champlin’s part of the bracket includes games between Chanhassen and the Moorhead Mudcats and the Forest Lake Brewers and Rochester Royals.
The other four opening games are between the Miesville Mudhens and Chaska Cubs, the Anoka Bucs and East Grand Forks Mass, the Moorhead Brewers and St. Michael Saints and the Burnsville Bobcats and New Market Muskies.
Miesville was ranked fourth in the Aug. 13 rankings. Anoka was seventh. Burnsville was eighth, and Rochester was ninth.
The Muskies, Vics, Cubs and Mudcats all received votes in that ranking but missed out on the top 10, though three teams – Blaine, Elko and Cold Spring – aren’t at state.
Blaine and Elko lost in their section playoffs. Cold Spring, which finished in the top three at state in 2020, was ruled ineligible due to a transfer rule.
If a team wins the first two games, the rest of the tournament is double elimination.
The third game on Champlin’s side is at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, also at Hamburg.
The winner of that third game plays in Hamburg at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3 with a chance to make the championship.
The losing team plays Aug. 29 in an elimination game at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at Hamburg.
The winner of that game will play the losing team from the Sept. 3 game at 4 p.m. Sept. 4 also at Hamburg.
The championship is at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, at Chaska. If the losing team has only lost once, then a second game for the title will be played at 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 6, back at Chaska.
Road to Labor Day weekend
The goal for every team is to win state, but the first checkpoint is to make it to Labor Day weekend.
A team has to win the first two games to guarantee a spot in the final weekend of the state tournament.
The first team in Champlin’s way is Hampton, which plays in the Classic Cannon Valley League along with Miesville, Red Wing, Northfield, Cannon Falls, Hastings, Dundas, Rochester and Lake City.
Hampton’s top pitcher is Adam Stockwell, a 6-foot-5, 210-pounder out of Apple Valley.
Stockwell is 3-2 with a 2.16 ERA. He has struck out 60 in 50 innings and has allowed 12 earned runs on 39 hits and just 10 walks.
Spencer Merle (Farmington), Marcus Fredrickson (Eagan) and John Dittman (Apple Valley) are three of the top hitters on the club.
Merle has 27 hits in 64 at-bats (.422 average) with 24 RBIs and 13 runs scored. He has eight doubles, a triple and four home runs.
Fredrickson is listed for 35 at-bats. He has 11 hits, including a double and a home run, for a .314 average and has seven RBIs and 10 runs scored.
Dittman has 18 hits in 60 at-bats with nine RBIs and seven runs scored. He has two doubles and a home run.
If Champlin gets past Hampton, then the winner of Victoria and Hamel awaits the following weekend.
Victoria plats in the River Valley East League with Chanhassen, Burnsville, Chaska, Shakopee, Eagan, Prior Lake and Excelsior.
Victoria was second in the league’s regular season behind top-ranked Chanhassen at 10-4.
Victoria has used several pitchers this season with Riley Sweeney and Jack Garrison leading the way.
Sweeney (Chaska) is 1-0 with a 2.16 ERA. He has allowed six earned runs on 16 hits in 25 innings, striking out 30.
Garrison (Chanhassen) is 0-3 with a 2.48 ERA. He has allowed eight earned runs on 30 hits in 29 innings, striking out 25.
The top three hitters with at least 50 at-bats are Matt Dolan (Eden Prairie), Jon Leighton (Victoria) and Cole Sweeney (Chaska).
Dolan has 19 hits in 60 at-bats (.317) with 14 RBIs and 18 runs scored. He has four doubles, a triple and two home runs.
Leighton is 18-for-57 (.316) with 10 RBIs and 13 runs scored. He has three doubles, a triple and a home run.
Sweeney is 17-for-52 (.327) with three RBIs and nine runs scored.
It is also worth noting that several Victoria batters have over a .400 on-base percentage meaning they also take a lot of walks.
Lastly, Hamel plays in the Lakewood League with Cold Spring and Brainerd.
While statistics are not available online, it is worth noting that Hamel defeated Champlin 3-2 back on June 29
