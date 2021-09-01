It has been a long journey since the Champlin Logators first started as a club back in 2006.
The Logators, which play in the Metro Minny League, are one of the last four teams left in the 2021 Minnesota Baseball Association Class B state tournament, the furthest the team has ever been.
Champlin (33-15 overall) is four wins away from the first state title in history but cannot lose any more games now and will have to beat one team twice.
But when you realize they first had to compete with a now-defunct Brooklyn Park town ball team when recruiting players, the Logators are doing pretty good for themselves now.
This is the sixth straight season at state, but the first win at state didn’t come until last year. Now, Champlin is playing in the final weekend of the season as one of the top four teams for the first time.
“It means a lot to us, especially some of the veterans who have been here since the beginning,” manager Matt Marek said. “I don’t know if that was on the radar 10 years ago, maybe even five years ago. I think as we grew as a team, we started to add some talented players. I think the picture came into focus about three, four years ago.
“That has been our goal to get to Labor Day weekend, and we are here. So the only thing left to do is win it.”
Champlin 3, Victoria 2
The berth to Labor Day weekend came on Aug. 28 with a wild 3-2 win over the Victoria Vics in 12 innings.
This game had everything from game-changing calls by the umpires to a rain delay to a hit-by-pitch starting a ninth-inning rally to a walk-off popup that fell in for a single.
But whatever the adversity, the Logators were able to overcome it in some high-pressure situations.
But the two biggest plays as far as Champlin is concerned are the game-tying and game-winning runs.
The Logators’ season hung in the balance with them trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the ninth. So Marek decided to pinch hit for Derek Heldman.
Marek probably didn’t envision himself starting a rally being hit by a pitch, but he did as he reached first with a sore arm.
Heldman came back into the game as a pinch runner for Marek, and the next play will probably live in infamy in Victoria for years.
Sam Riola lined a ball to shortstop that was caught on a nice play. Heldman looked to be caught off the bag for a double play, but as he was going back to first, the throw sailed over the first baseman’s head.
Heldman began to run to second, but the ball went out of play. The umpires decided to award Heldman two bases on the error, which did not make the Vics very happy.
Jack Puder followed with an RBI sacrifice fly to center field for a 2-2 tie.
Riola started the game and went seven innings, and Jerry Gooley threw three innings in relief. But it was Jack Haring who ended up with the win after two scoreless innings.
He worked himself out of a jam in the 11th inning with a groundout and a flyout to strand two runners, and he was able to get out of the 12th after Heldman was able to run down a flyball and double off Cole Sweeney from second as he thought the ball dropped and was running home.
Then came the walk-off in the bottom of the 12th. Riola reached on an error, and he was bunted over to second by Puder. Ethan Mocchi was intentionally walked, and after a wild pitch, Jeff Heuer was intentionally walked to load the bases for Ryan Bruns with one out.
Bruns proceeded to pop a ball up just over the second baseman. Riola ran home, but the ball was picked up and thrown to the plate and looked to be beating Riola.
That is until it one hopped past the catcher, sending the Logators into a walk-off celebration.
The other run came in the bottom of the second inning to tie the game at 1-1.
Bryce Nelson reached on a fielder’s choice and stole second, and Jon Koenig singled him home.
Victoria took a 2-1 lead in the top of the fourth, but Champlin had a run wiped off the board in the bottom of the third one of a few calls that definitely seemed wrong when pausing and zooming in on the video stream.
Bruns hit a flyout to left field, and Puder tagged up at third base before scoring on what would have been a sacrifice fly. But the umpires said that Puder left too early.
The Logators later looked to have tied the game in the bottom of the fifth when Riola tagged up after a short flyout to right field by Mocchi.
The ball definitely beat Riola, but the catcher didn’t look to have possession and the tag looked to have missed anyway when pausing and zooming in on the video.
But there are no replays in town ball baseball, and the umpire called Riola out.
“We were sky high yesterday after that game,” Marek said. “It was one of those things where we overcame a lot during that game. That just speaks to who we are as a team.
“Even if we make an error or two or the sticks aren’t clicking, this team’s been able to find a way all year.”
Riola ended up striking out four and allowing two runs on five hits and five walks.
Gooley struck out three, and Haring allowed two hits and a hit batter.
Chanhassen 7, Champlin 4
The Logators had a shot to remain in the winner’s bracket on Aug. 29 with a game against three-time defending champion Chanhassen.
While the game was tied 4-4 in the bottom of the seventh, an error on a throw by Bruns on what could have been a double play ended up leading to a three-run inning and an eventual 7-4 loss.
Champlin struck first with Mocchi knocking home Riola in the first inning, but a 3-run homer by Mike Jurgella in the bottom of the first took away a lot of momentum.
Chanhassen led 4-1 in the top of the fifth when the offense fought back.
Nelson and Reid Conlee both singled and a passed ball put runners on second and third.
Heldman knocked home Nelson on an infield single toward first base with two outs, and Riola and Puder followed with line drive RBI singled to center field to tie the game.
But it wasn’t enough in the tough loss. After the game, Marek said that one thing the game showed is that the only team that can beat Champlin is themselves.
“We showed a lot of fight coming back to tie the game,” Marek said. “That’s what you can take away from it. We are never going to fold, never going to quit, and it doesn’t matter against who.”
The loss means that the Logators will need to win four games this weekend to win a state title, starting with the New Market Muskies Saturday, Sept. 4, in Waconia.
“They’re going to put up a fight just like every other team at this point,” Marek said. “We are down to the last four, and I think the big thing is, if we can put up some crooked numbers against them, we like our chances.”
If the Logators get past the Muskies, they will play the losing team from the Chanhassen and Miesville game later on Saturday.
If Champlin continues to survive, the Logators will need to beat the winner of the Chanhassen and Miesville game twice to win the Class B title – once on Sunday, Sept. 5 and again on Monday, Sept. 6.
“We still feel really good about where we are at,” Marek said. “It’s going to take four games to win it all now, but that’s OK. We like playing ball, so might as well play two more.”
