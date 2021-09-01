Coming up

The Champlin Logators take on the New Market Muskies at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at Lion’s Field in Waconia. The winner plays again at 7:30 p.m. against the losing team from the Chanhassen/Miesville game.

The first game of the Class B state final is at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, at Chaska Athletic Park. A winner-take-all game, if necessary, is at 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 6, at Chaska.