MG's footballer Sam Renner honored at U of M

Maple Grove’s Sam Renner (far right) leads the SKOL chant with teammates next to the Gjallarhorn at the Dec. 8 Vikings home game. Joining him are Gophers (left to right):Thomas Barber, Carter Coughlin, Chris Williamson and Kamal Martin. (Photo by Rich Moll - richmollphotography.com)

 Rich Moll

Former Maple Grove football standout and Minnesota Golden Gopher Sam Renner has received two major awards. Renner, a senior defense tackle, was named First Team Academic All-American and was picked by Gopher Coach P.J. Fleck as a co-winner for the Butch Nash Award with offensive lineman Blaise Andries. The award is given to Gophers who lead by example on the field and in the classroom.

Renner, who started his career at the U of M as a walk-on, is Minnesota’s first repeat Academic All-American team member since Greg Eslinger in 2004-05. He was named to the second team last year. Renner has already graduated with a degree in applied economics and is now working on his Master’s of Accountancy.

Renner’s success with the Gophers is remarkable because he overcame two serious knee injuries — one when he was a senior at Maple Grove and another while he was a freshman at the U of M. He is a starter on the defensive line for the Gophers this season and has 40 tackles, which includes 7.0 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks.

Renner and the Gophers will cap a great season by playing Auburn at the Outback Bowl in Tampa Jan. 1.

