MG's footballer Sam Renner honored at U of M

Former Maple Grove football standout and Minnesota Golden Gopher Sam Renner has received two major awards. Renner, a senior defense tackle, was named First Team Academic All-American and was picked by Gopher Coach P.J. Fleck as a co-winner for the Butch Nash Award with offensive lineman Blaise Andries. The award is given to Gophers who lead by example on the field and in the classroom.
Renner, who started his career at the U of M as a walk-on, is Minnesota’s first repeat Academic All-American team member since Greg Eslinger in 2004-05. He was named to the second team last year. Renner has already graduated with a degree in applied economics and is now working on his Master’s of Accountancy.
Renner’s success with the Gophers is remarkable because he overcame two serious knee injuries — one when he was a senior at Maple Grove and another while he was a freshman at the U of M. He is a starter on the defensive line for the Gophers this season and has 40 tackles, which includes 7.0 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks.
Renner and the Gophers will cap a great season by playing Auburn at the Outback Bowl in Tampa Jan. 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.