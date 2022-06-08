Forest Lake High School was the site of the Section 5AAA track and field championship June 1 and 3, and Osseo walked away with encouraging performances from state qualifiers.
The Orioles finished fifth in the boys portion with 75 points and seventh in the girls portion with 54 points. Mounds View finished in first place for both the boys and girls with scores of 158.5 and 157, respectively.
The Orioles were led by Linton McPherson, who finished first and qualified for the state track and field meet in the boys 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.31 seconds. McPherson also finished third in the 300-meter hurdles in 42.14.
As a first-year track athlete, McPherson has dropped his time all season long, but being named All-Conference and the top seed at sections and now making state is pleasantly surprising to head coach John Rundquist. “We didn’t see this unfolding,” Rundquist said.
Other state qualifiers include Malcolm Randolph in the boys 200 meters, who took second place in 22.32. “Malcolm is running crazy right now in 200,” Rundquist said. “This is when Malcolm runs his best races.”
Randolph is headed back to state for the second straight year.
Ahmed Khadar in the boys 400 meters (second in 51.06), Lex Davis in the girls 800 meters (second in 2:21.57), and the relay team of Khadar, Randolph, Jacob Momanyi, and Antoine Blasingame in the boys 4-by-200 meters (second in 1:30.62), a season-best, also qualified for the state meet.
“We think their best times are coming up,” Rundquist said. Blasingame had to tough out a hamstring injury suffered at the conference meet as the anchor to the state-bound relay team.
The boys 4-by-800 meter relay team of Matthew Oujiri, Ty Swanson, Earl Peter, and Cade Sanvik placed third with a season-best time of 8:14.97, less than one second behind Maple Grove for a state meet berth. Sanvik also finished sixth in the 800-meter run with a personal best time of 2:02.65, and Peter took eighth in 2:05.52, a personal record.
Kaylee Buerman, Gabriella Baltes, Jules Davis, and Lex Davis finished fourth in the girls’ 4-by-800 meter relay with a time of 10:08.93. Baltes placed seventh individually in the 800 meters with a time of 2:29.13.
The relay team of Valencia Morris, La’Myjah Tenhoff, Nevaeh Page, and Danielle Saydee took fourth in the 4-by-100 meters in 50.40 and the boys team of Momanyi, Randolph, Jai’len Evans, and Trevis Tonan finished fourth in the 4-by-100 meters with a time of 44.49. Momanyi took seventh in the 200-meter dash in 23.55.
Saydee, Antoinette Blasingame, Jules Davis, and Lex Davis placed fourth in the girls 4-by-400 meters in 4:19.04. Jules Davis took sixth place in the girls 3200 meters with a time of 11:51.64.
Antoinette Blasingame and Saydee also took fourth place in the 400 and 200 meters, respectively, in times of 1:04.06 and 25.91. Valencia Morris placed fifth and seventh in the girls 100 and 300-meter hurdles, respectively, with times of 16.32 and 49.75. Aiden Rashid took sixth place in the boys 300-meter hurdles in 43.96, his personal best.
In the field events, first-year track and field athlete Lewis Cargeor placed third after losing a jump-off in the boys high jump with a personal-best height of 6’ 1”. “Hitting six feet says a lot about Lewis in his first year,” Rundquist said. Nina Thomas took fifth in the girls shot put with a throw of 36’ 4.75”.
Araya Mitchell and Valencia Morris finished fifth and seventh respectively in the girls high jump with heights of 4’ 10” and 4’ 8”. Sawyer Nelson took sixth place in the boys triple jump with a leap of 39’ 8.75”. Demi Adebayo placed seventh in the boys shot put with a distance of 43’ 7.75”, his personal best.
“We love where the team is right now,” Rundquist said as he and the coaches now prepare for the state meet. “The kids are focused. We’re telling the kids, ‘you gotta stay hungry.’”
Coming up
The Class AAA state track and field meet preliminaries begins Thursday, June 9, at 9 a.m. at STMA High School. The finals start at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 11.
