Rumors had spread recently among some town team baseball players and fans that the 2020 summer townball season would be canceled. At an April 18 meeting, the Minnesota Baseball Association did not take such an action, however; indeed, the Board expressed the hope that a shortened season could still be played.
Like school sports, town ball is officially on hold. Teams typically start playing games in late April or early May. Town teams local to the Crow River News coverage area include the Rogers Red Devils of the Sauk Valley League and the St. Michael Saints of the Metro Minny League.
“Currently, the state of amateur baseball is closed,” the Board said in a release. “There are no games to be played until further notice. We are not going to play any games until the governor opens up baseball.”
The Board emphasized that whenever the state government allows for baseball and other sports to be played, the MBA season can begin without delay.
“Once the governor says go, our games can start the next day,” the Board said.
Restrictions on certain outdoor activities including golf and fishing were lifted by Gov. Tim Walz as of April 18.
