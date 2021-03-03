Maple Grove senior Jordyn Lamker can put one more award in her high school trophy case. She was announced as the winner of the Athena Award, recognizing an outstanding female athlete from each high school in Minnesota.
“To win this award is such a great honor,” Lamker said. “I am very happy.”
During her high school career, Lamker played soccer, volleyball, golf, and basketball, where she leaves a storied legacy. The four-time team captain is the all-time leading scorer in team history and also holds the record for most points scored in a single-season.
The 6-foot forward made two all-state teams and three all-conference teams, but most importantly she and her teammates led the Crimson to two section titles in her freshman and sophomore year.
“The biggest thing for me was winning the section with our team,” she said. “I would give up everything else on the list of accomplishments just to have those two sections championships.”
The soon-to-be St. Thomas Tommie is part of the first Division 1 women’s basketball class at the university, something she is thrilled to be a part of.
“I could not be more excited to go to Saint Thomas,” she said. “I can definitely picture my life there.”
Because of knee surgery, she won’t be on the court with her teammates for the final weeks of the season but still relishes the chance to be on the same sideline, cheering them on. “I am so proud of them,” she said. “I couldn’t ask for a better group of girls to have my senior year with.”
As her four-year journey at Maple Grove soon comes to an end, Lamker is grateful for all the support she has received over the years, especially from her family.
From her dad coaching her basketball games growing up, to her mom driving her to and from practice and being on the booster club, support has followed Lamker the entire time.
She said, “I would never be close to where I am today without my family.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.