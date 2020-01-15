The Maple Grove wrestling team entered the season already a very inexperienced team with many underclassmen. But they got even younger when their best returning wrestler Gavin Peterson had an unfortunate heart issue prior to the season and is unable to compete in sports the rest of his high school career.
The Crimson have no choice but to push on minus their most experienced wrestler and leader. Maple Grove’s top wrestlers are freshman Max Johnson (a returning state entrant), senior Johan Rodvik, senior captain David Grant, sophomore Bryce Tiber, junior Eddie Kilgard, freshman Caden Klopfenstein and seventh grader Ben Schultz
“We are a very young team with many of our varsity wrestlers being first or second year wrestlers,” Crimson coach Troy Seubert said. “We have some impressive athletes on our roster. They are athletic and working hard to learn the sport. As a team they just lack the experience to compete at a high level this season.”
The Crimson are 4-8 in dual meets so far. Seubert said the team will concentrate on learning and individual developments.
“The goals and expectations for this season are that we will hopefully place a number of guys in individual sections, send a couple wrestlers to the state tournament, and use the season as a building block towards future team successes,” Seubert said.
