Maple Grove wrestling earns two wins on the week

The Crimson wrestlers competed in six duals this week, beginning with home matches Jan. 13 against Andover and Apple Valley.
In the first dual, Maple Grove ended up on the losing end to conference foe Andover, 50-24. Match winners included Connor Peterson (120 pounds), Rufus Bartee (126), Max Johnson (138), Ben Schultz (152), and Luis Haro (heavyweight). The team then squared off against a salty Apple Valley team and lost 60-14, with winners Johnson, Schultz, and Haro winning their matches.
On Saturday, Jan. 15, the Crimson saw more success at Mounds View, where they finished in fourth place. In a highly competitive section five matchup against Rogers, Maple Grove needed a win late in the match to secure a 39-26 victory. In the next dual, the Crimson lost to the eventual champions Mounds View 49-22.
Next, Maple Grove fought back and defeated Tartan 41 - 21, and finally, in the third-place match, the Crimson lost to Eastview 60-23.
Three wrestlers went 4-0 on the day, winning the coveted ‘Undefeated’ t-shirt: Peterson, Johnson, and Schultz. Others who notched positive records for the day included Haro (2-0), Thomas Schlangen (3-1), Ethan Hong (2-2), Rufus Bartee (2-2), Andrew Thoms (2-2).
On the junior varsity side, the Crimson continue to see positive growth. They had two champions in Grant Sandell and Charles Langama, and three second-placers; Jackson Neighbors, Jayden Waste, and James Engle.
Coming up
The Crimson travel to Anoka Jan. 20 night for a conference match, and to East Ridge Jan. 22 for a large individual tournament. Also, this weekend is the ninth-grade league section at Rogers.
