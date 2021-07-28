Amateur golfers from all over the state gathered at Rush Creek Golf Club in Maple Grove last week for the playing of the 118th Minnesota Golf Association Amateur Championship. A total of 156 golfers hit the links in hot and humid conditions from July 19 through 21, including several past and present Maple Grove Crimson.
Maple Grove alumnus Nate Adams recorded a six-under 66 on his opening round, two shots behind the leader Derek Hitchner, who shot an eight-under 64. Graduated senior Josh Galvin, heading to North Dakota State next year to play golf, carded a three-under 69 in the first round, good for a tie of fourth place heading into round two. Ryan Stendahl, Crimson sophomore, shot a one-over 73. Graduated seniors Will Karkoc and Weston Guili both totaled a 75, and fellow grad Lucas Feterl posted a 79.
As the competition shifted to round two on July 20, players had their eyes on the top of the leaderboard, but also the cut line, as only the top 60 golfers made it to the final round on July 21. Galvin, entering in fourth place, holed three birdies and three bogeys, good for an even-par 72 and ninth place at -3 by the end of the day. Adams struggled a bit more in his second-round performance, carding a 77, which left him tied for 10th place at -2.
Karkoc put up an even-par 72 second round and Stendahl did just enough to push himself past the six-over cutline, scoring a 76, which put him at five-over-par after two rounds.
While Feterl shot improved in round two, shooting a 72, he missed the cut line with a seven-over par score, and Guili ended 36 holes shooting eight over par.
Then in the final round, Adams made a charge up the leaderboard, carding a 66 to finish the tournament eight under par, good for fifth place. Galvin, however, struggled to get into a rhythm and shot a 78 in his final 18 holes, finishing the championship three over par.
Stendahl and Karkoc each shot an 81 and 84 in their respective final rounds, finishing 14-over and 15-over par. Hitchner, an alumnus of The Blake School and current Pepperdine University golfer, led wire-to-wire and beat Blaine alumnus and current Valparaiso golfer Caleb VanArragon by one shot, with a winning score of 15 under par.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.