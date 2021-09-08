Maple Grove volleyball comes back against Knights, Osseo starts season 1-0

Down two sets to none, Maple Grove volleyball showed in the early stages of the season what they are made of. The Crimson hosted St. Michael-Albertville on Aug. 31 and in the first two sets, found themselves in a precarious position. Even though they were hotly contested frames, the Knights took both 25-21 and 25-23 respectively to grab a commanding advantage.
But it takes three sets to put a team away, and the Crimson weren’t ready to say die yet. Maple Grove, thanks to better serve receptions and good setting distribution, stayed alive in the third set with a 25-21 win, followed by another gritty 25-21 fourth set victory, setting up the decisive fifth set.
By that time, the momentum of the match had dramatically shifted, leaving the Knights defense tired, and the Crimson rode it to the end, capturing the final set 15-10 and completing the comeback. Abigail Bulthuis led the team with 13 kills, followed by Cara Cyr with 12 and Katherine Peeler with 11. Annika Olson registered 26 assists, and Liesl Haugen had 32 digs, both team-highs.
Head coach Jamison Gray is proud of his team’s effort to overcome early adversity and never give up.
“It is one of those times you get a chance to see where your team is at from a mental standpoint,” Gray said. “They weren’t ready to walk away with the loss. I’m very proud of their effort.”
For a team that graduated eight seniors last year, the returning squad is made up of younger players, eager to make their mark on the program. After the second set, Gray said they got in the huddle and not a single player thought they were done. “I’m very proud of this younger group of kids to pull together on the court,” he said.
OSSEO
Coming off of a 1-11 season in 2020, the Osseo volleyball team looked to start fresh in 2021.
They opened their season on Aug. 31 by traveling to Minneapolis Washburn to face the Millers and left with a dominant three sets to none victory.
The Orioles took the first two sets with ease, winning 25-12 and 25-11, and captured the third set by a tight score of 25-22.
