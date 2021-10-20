Just like he did against Wayzata the week before, Derrick Jameson made his presence known. After grabbing the momentum with an 84-yard thunderous touchdown run versus the Trojans, the senior running back left a massive mark on Maple Grove’s 38-17 Senior Night victory over St. Michael-Albertville on Oct. 15.
With the score knotted up at 17-17 heading into the fourth quarter, Maple Grove leaned on their bell-cow back and youthful offensive line to carry the offense home. After a crucial fourth-down grab by junior tight end Sam Peters, Jameson bullied his way into the end zone for a third and goal touchdown with just over 10 minutes to go to give Maple Grove a 23-17 lead. But it would be the next two drives that showed off Jameson’s unique ability that gives opposing defenses fits: open-field runs. He scampered for a 44 and 25-yard touchdown on back-to-back drives to seal the game for the Crimson.
“If you keep giving Derrick the ball, he keeps gaining momentum and he’ll break two or three big runs,” Maple Grove head coach Matt Lombardi said.
By the game’s end, Jameson racked up a whopping 207 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries, a testament not only to his talent but the excellent play of the offensive line. “I was really proud with how [the offensive line] played,” Lombardi said. “We won the game physically.”
Before the crucial fourth quarter, Maple Grove demonstrated their physical style of playing with successful downhill runs, including a 10-yard first-quarter Jameson touchdown and a 28-yard run from junior quarterback Jacob Kilzer in the second quarter.“It felt amazing to come out here and play with my brothers,” Jameson said. “We just came together.”
But along with the pressure put on the Knights’ defense with the running game and timely big passing plays, the Crimson defense once again proved to be the backbone of their success. Lombardi credited the defense staff, headed up by defensive coordinator Adam Spurrell, and players for making halftime adjustments that resulted in only seven second-half points allowed after Maple Grove’s 17-10 halftime lead.
“I give our defense a lot of credit,” Lombardi said. “They did a great job.” “The defense keeps us in the game,” Jameson said. “Without them, we wouldn’t have the record we have or the chemistry. Give lots of credit to them.”
Fitting that on Senior Night, it was key seniors that made the crucial plays that secured the win, like Jameson and the senior-laden defense headlined by captains Mason South, Sawyer Skanson, and Cade Cook (who had to play without fellow captain Aiden McMahon after McMahon tore his ACL against Wayzata).
But before the game, there was one senior honored on the field that didn’t wear any Crimson colors. Allie Lombardi, Matt’s daughter, is part of the cheer team for St. Michael-Albertville and as every Maple Grove senior football player did, she received flowers from her parents, which just happened to be the opposing head coach. As she left to go back to her sideline opposite her dad, Allie told him, ‘May the best man win.’ “It was neat to have her there for our senior night,” Lombardi said. “It was a cool moment.”
With Maple Grove’s victory over the Knights and Minnetonka’s win over Centennial, the Crimson solidified themselves as Metro Gold North district champions thanks to a head-to-head tie-breaking win against Minnetonka. “It’s a compliment to our coaches and kids to come out on top of districts,” Lombardi said. “We went head to head with all the top teams and we were the worthy champions. Hopefully, this will be a springboard and give the kids confidence.”
But one more opponent stands in Maple Grove’s (6-1) way between now and the end of the regular season and that is Mounds View (3-4). With this game being played Wednesday, Oct. 20, due to MEA Break this weekend, Lombardi is stressing to his team the importance of watching film to prepare due to limited practice time and sore bodies on Monday and Tuesday. “We always tell the team on short weeks, we need to win this game in the film room.”
