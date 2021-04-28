Maple Grove track and field returns to action after year hiatus

For nearly two years, the Maple Grove stadium has sat quiet, anxiously awaiting the return of maybe its busiest sport of the spring season, track and field. The Maple Grove Crimson is preparing for their first taste of track and field since 2019, and want to make sure they do all they can to continue competing.
Boys head coach Casey Roberts said with this being the first spring season affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the coaching staff, like the athletes, is adapting on the fly to new protocols and measures to safety practice and compete as a team.
For example, during practices, they separate the 221 athletes on the team based on events and designate one of the 12 coaches on staff to oversee that pod. Before April 1, those pods could have 25 kids. Now, they are up to 50. Within those pods, masks are being worn at all times, and social distancing of at least six feet is being managed to the best of their ability. So far, even though some athletes are out due to contact tracing, Roberts said he knows of no positive cases originating from the track team, something he hopes the protocols will keep at bay.
“It feels like it’s a learning experience for everybody,” Roberts said.
Over the past year, these high school kids have gone through a lot, Roberts noted. Between having distance learning to then in-person, and now following strict guidelines like not attending the track meet of the opposite gender, their “normal” school year has been anything but. The one constant, however, is training and competing in the sports they love.
“Everyone is interested in continuing to work,” Roberts said. “We are just glad we have the opportunity to get out there.”
On the field for the Crimson, they are returning some talented upperclassmen that are hungry to get back out there and compete, as well as some younger kids who want to start writing their legacy for the program.
To begin the season, the Crimson took on Champlin Park on April 15, and anticipation was in the air.
Senior captain, Morgan Bosacker, led the girls sprints in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12 minutes and 91 seconds and also the 200-meter dash with a 27.01, followed closely by newcomer, sophomore Marissa Wentland at 27.09.
The boys 100 and 200 meters faced a challenging group of sprinters on the Champlin Park side, but that only helped set a blistering pace for a talented group of Crimson. In the 100 meter dash, Nick Westphal led the way with 10.93, Derrick Jameson had 10.96, Daniel Baltes finished in 11.00, and Kristan Lodholz in 11.03. Those four sprinters, all members of a 4-by-100 meter relay team, also led the Crimson in the 200-meter dash. Westphal finished with a time of 23.10, Baltes had 23.15, Jameson with 23.4, and Lodholz came in 23.53.
“I don’t think we’ve had a group this quick this early in the season,” Roberts said.
In hurdles, junior Anna Zigman led the Crimson in both the girls 100 (19.58) and 300 meters (51.78) Team captains for the boys, Goutam Yerri and Ryan Bottema, were among the top finishers in the 110 meter high hurdles, finishing 18.91 and 16.91, respectively. “We have seen some great leadership from these two. They are usually the first to arrive at practice and the last to leave. Both are putting in a lot of effort each day,” girls head coach Jen Riewe said.
Mid-distance and the distance crew joined forces to win the boys and girls 4-by-800 meter relay. Impressive finishes from rookie runner, sophomore Jordyn Borsch in both the 400 (1:02.6) and 800 meters (2:36) tying with junior teammate Lily Chabica and followed closely by senior Kalli Smith (2:38). 8th grader Elise Behr took the win in the mile (6.00). Junior Lindsey Young led the Crimson in the 3200 meters with a time of 12.18, and 8th grader Gannon Farrens won the boys 3200 meters with a time of 10:32.
For the field events, high jumper Daniel Gruess achieved a personal best jump of 6’0” with teammate Peter Norby at 5’8”. Mary Rolfs posted the top jump for the girls at 4’4”. Delanie Siewert, senior captain, completed the long jump in 15’8” and triple jump 33’2” joined by Morgan Bosacker at 34’2”. Ryan Bottema posted the top triple jump score at 37’0” and leading in the long jump was Faaris Amegankpoe with 17’8”. Junior captain Julia Barton started her pole vault season with 8’0”, joined by fellow teammate Joe Ream with a top height of 10’.
