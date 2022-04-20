(PHOTOS BY SAM JOHNSON)
Maple Grove junior Sam Peters races in the 100-meter dash March 24.
Maple Grove freshman Gannon Farrens runs the 1600-meter race March 24. Farrens led the boys in the 3200 meters April 12 with a time of 10:19.
In cold and misty conditions, Maple Grove hosted their first track and field meet of the season April 12, a tri-meet with Spring Lake Park and Anoka.
Here are some of the top results from events at the meet:
Girls 100 meters- junior Jordyn Borsch (12.78 seconds)
Boys 100 meters- senior Kristian Lodholz (10.9 seconds)
Girls 200 meters- Borsch (25.44)
Boys 200 meters- Lodholz (21.60)
Girls 400 meters- Borsch (1:00)
Boys 400 meters- senior Vanwor Worlobah (55.63)
Girls 800 meters- senior Lindsey Young, freshman Abby Oakland (2:33)
Boys 800 meters- senior Nick St. Peter (2:09)
Girls 1600 meters- eighth-grader April Watson (5:46)
Boys 1600 meters- senior Addison Wong (4:49)
Girls 3200 meters- Young (12:19)
Boys 3200 meters- freshman Gannon Farrens (10:19)
Girls 100-meter hurdles- senior Anna Zigman (18.10)
Boys 110-meter hurdles- senior Ryan Bottema (17.03)
Girls 300-meter hurdles- Zigman (52.49)
Boys 300-meter hurdles- Bottema (44.35)
Relays
Girls 4x100 meter relay- junior Ella Williams, junior Maddie Raymond, senior Bri Sullivan, junior Marissa Wentland (53.49)
Boys 4x100 meter relay- senior Micha Vayee, junior Jordan Olagbaju, senior Derrick Jameson, Lodholz (44.14)
Boys 4x200 meter relay- junior Connor Fournier, sophomore Logan Harens, sophomore Nick Wentland, sophomore Vincent Guadagno (1:42.25)
Girls 4x400 meter relay- Young, seventh-grader Isabelle Overman, Olivia Aarseth, Watson (5:00.26)
Girls 4x800 meter relay- sophomore Gabbi Ashpole, Nia Akomaning, freshman Sophie Schiefert, sophomore Danni Ashpole (12:15)
Field events
Girls Long Jump- sophomore Ava Lee (15’0.5”)
Boys Long Jump- Bottema (17’6”)
Girls Triple Jump- Lee (30’6”)
Boys Triple Jump- Bottema (36’9.5”)
Girls High Jump- junior Marissa Albers, sophomore Erika Imdieke, senior Autymn Norman (4’6”)
Boys High Jump- Cinque Turner (5’8”)
Girls Pole Vault- senior Julia Barton, senior Paige Colson (6’)
Boys Pole Vault- senior Joe Ream, freshman Henry White, Aires Bueckers, Grant Dahl (8’)
Girls Shot Put- junior Achsah Dawson (27’9”)
Boys Shot Put- Lodholz (37’8”)
Coming up
Maple Grove travels to Minnetonka High School April 26 for a meet starting at 4 p.m.
