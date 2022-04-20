In cold and misty conditions, Maple Grove hosted their first track and field meet of the season April 12, a tri-meet with Spring Lake Park and Anoka.

Here are some of the top results from events at the meet:

Girls 100 meters- junior Jordyn Borsch (12.78 seconds)

Boys 100 meters- senior Kristian Lodholz (10.9 seconds)

Girls 200 meters- Borsch (25.44)

Boys 200 meters- Lodholz (21.60)

Girls 400 meters- Borsch (1:00)

Boys 400 meters- senior Vanwor Worlobah (55.63)

Girls 800 meters- senior Lindsey Young, freshman Abby Oakland (2:33)

Boys 800 meters- senior Nick St. Peter (2:09)

Girls 1600 meters- eighth-grader April Watson (5:46)

Boys 1600 meters- senior Addison Wong (4:49)

Girls 3200 meters- Young (12:19)

Boys 3200 meters- freshman Gannon Farrens (10:19)

Girls 100-meter hurdles- senior Anna Zigman (18.10)

Boys 110-meter hurdles- senior Ryan Bottema (17.03)

Girls 300-meter hurdles- Zigman (52.49)

Boys 300-meter hurdles- Bottema (44.35)

Relays

Girls 4x100 meter relay- junior Ella Williams, junior Maddie Raymond, senior Bri Sullivan, junior Marissa Wentland (53.49)

Boys 4x100 meter relay- senior Micha Vayee, junior Jordan Olagbaju, senior Derrick Jameson, Lodholz (44.14)

Boys 4x200 meter relay- junior Connor Fournier, sophomore Logan Harens, sophomore Nick Wentland, sophomore Vincent Guadagno (1:42.25)

Girls 4x400 meter relay- Young, seventh-grader Isabelle Overman, Olivia Aarseth, Watson (5:00.26)

Girls 4x800 meter relay- sophomore Gabbi Ashpole, Nia Akomaning, freshman Sophie Schiefert, sophomore Danni Ashpole (12:15)

Field events

Girls Long Jump- sophomore Ava Lee (15’0.5”)

Boys Long Jump- Bottema (17’6”)

Girls Triple Jump- Lee (30’6”)

Boys Triple Jump- Bottema (36’9.5”)

Girls High Jump- junior Marissa Albers, sophomore Erika Imdieke, senior Autymn Norman (4’6”)

Boys High Jump- Cinque Turner (5’8”)

Girls Pole Vault- senior Julia Barton, senior Paige Colson (6’)

Boys Pole Vault- senior Joe Ream, freshman Henry White, Aires Bueckers, Grant Dahl (8’)

Girls Shot Put- junior Achsah Dawson (27’9”)

Boys Shot Put- Lodholz (37’8”)

Coming up

Maple Grove travels to Minnetonka High School April 26 for a meet starting at 4 p.m.

