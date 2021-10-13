Maple Grove’s girls swim and dive team defeated crosstown rivals Osseo Oct. 5 by a score of 102-77. Senior Caitlin Aarseth, freshman Libby Bakker, eighth-grader Madeline Hetland, and seventh-grader Morgan Thompson took first place in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of two minutes and one second.
Aarseth took first place individually in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:05 and the 100-yard backstroke in 1:05, while Bakker captured first place in the 50-yard freestyle in 25.56, and 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:01.
Sophomore Sarah Kahl took first place in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 59.36, and senior Livia Isaacs finished second place in the 500-yard freestyle in 6:07. Hetland, Kahl, Thompson, and freshman Charlotte Woods finished first in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:51.
Seventh-grader Clara Hughes took first place in the 200-yard individual medley in 2:35 and freshman Mya Johnson took second place in the one-meter dive with a score of 138 points.
OSSEO
For Osseo, sophomore Abby Ahlquist took first place in the one-meter dive with a score of 171 points and senior Emily Kersting finished first in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:54 and second in the 50-yard freestyle in 27.66.
Sophomore Kyla Mertes took first in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:35, and the 400-yard freestyle relay team of Emily Kersting, senior Elise Brooks, sophomore Alexis Horn, and senior Maddie Thom finished first with a time of 4:02.
Thom finished second place individually in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:04, and third place in the 200-yard freestyle in 2:11. Horn took second in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:09.
Emily Kersting, Annalise Kersting, Brooks, and eighth-grader Lindsey Horn finished third in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 2:12. The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Alexis Horn, Thom, Ruby Engel, and Israel Lamah finished second in 1:51.
