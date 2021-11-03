Students, parents, and fans from both Osseo and Maple Grove packed the gymnasium at Maple Grove Senior High on Oct. 27 for a Section 5AAAA volleyball quarterfinal tilt between the two crosstown rivals.
In a rematch of their regular season battle, which saw the Crimson win 3-0, this matchup had more on the line with the winner advancing to the section semifinals. Osseo’s student section, dressed in USA-themed clothes, and Maple Grove’s, decked out in neon gear, mirrored the battle taking place on the volleyball court.
One team throwing a chant in the other’s direction, and the other firing one right back. Like a verbal volleyball going back-and-forth. On the court, third-seeded Maple Grove proved to be the louder team, beating the sixth-seeded Orioles once again in straight sets to move on to the Section 5AAAA semifinals.
Right out of the gates, the Crimson were locked in and jumped out to a quick 10-2 lead. Led by their middle blockers up front, Maple Grove dominated the front lines, leading to a widening gap in the score.
A 14-6 lead turned into 19-7, then 23-7 and finally the set ended in a 25-8 score in favor of the Crimson.
The second set had nearly the same plotline. Dominant play from the Maple Grove middle blockers, along with taking advantage of Osseo’s turnovers, proved to be the difference and the Crimson cruised to a 25-11 set win.
But Osseo didn’t go down quietly. They came out in the third set with more aggression and better execution of their game plan, which resulted in the Orioles grabbing an 11-9 lead. Maple Grove, however, responded with a run of their own, en route to a 17-12 lead.
From there, Osseo trimmed the lead to 22-20 and cut it to as little as 24-23, before Maple Grove finished the deal and won 25-23. Maple Grove sophomore middle blocker Abigail Bulthuis led the team with 10 kills, sophomore setter Audrey Waterman recorded 18 assists, and junior defensive specialist Liesl Haugen tallied eight digs.
The straight-sets victory sent the Crimson to the section semifinals against two-seed Champlin Park on Oct. 28.
SECTION SEMIFINALS
Earlier in the regular season, Maple Grove lost in straight sets to Champlin Park, who ended the year as the Class 4A’s sixth-ranked team in the state. The Rebels seemed to be on a collision course to meet up with the unbeaten Wayzata Trojans in the section final, but the Crimson stood in their way. However, just like in their previous meeting, Champlin Park played with full control and confidence, beating the Crimson 3-0 to move on to the Section 5AAAA championship.
Champlin Park wasted little time making their presence felt on the court, jumping out to a 19-12 lead in the first set, en route to a 25-13 set victory. Then after Maple Grove tied the second-set score at 6-6, the Rebels once again went on a big 12-4 run, thanks to sloppy Crimson errors and timely kills. Maple Grove answered with a mini-run of their own, but it was too little too late. Champlin Park took the second set 25-22. The Rebels boast a balanced group of middle blockers and outside hitters, with four different girls recording eight or more kills against Maple Grove.
Even still, with each passing set, it seemed that Maple Grove was becoming more and more comfortable on the court with the Rebels. And in the third frame, the Crimson were going shot for shot with Champlin Park, resulting in a 12-12 score midway through the set. But like the previous frames, the Rebels went on a spurt, this time grabbing a 17-12 lead.
The deficit for Maple Grove looked to be fatal when the score reached 22-16 in favor of Champlin Park, but the Crimson would prove to have one final rally left in them. The 22-16 lead slowly turned into 22-18, then 22-20, but the Rebels got the next two points to move within one point of the next round. Still, Maple Grove never quit. Back-to-back kills from Bulthuis made it 24-22, then a block from Bulthuis cut the lead to 24-23. The Maple Grove student section, dressed in red, white, and blue, was in a frenzy, and it boiled over even more when the Crimson tied the score at 24-24.
Both teams would go back and forth for several more points in the overtime portion of the set, with Maple Grove getting timely kills from senior middle blocker Cara Cyr and freshman outside hitter Marta Haugen. The Crimson held a 30-29 lead, but a service error made the scoreboard look like a tennis score: 30-30. But like the first two sets and the previous five sets played between the two teams, Champlin Park did just enough to escape with the victory, winning the third set 32-30 and advancing to the section final.
Bulthuis led the Crimson with 12 kills, sophomore setter Annika Olson recorded 17 assists, and Haugen tallied 15 digs. Maple Grove ends the season with a 21-11 record.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.