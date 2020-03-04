Maple Grove to meet STMA in girls’ basketball championship

For the third straight season, Maple Grove will battle St. Michael-Albertville in the Section 8 girls’ basketball final. This year’s game is Thursday, March 5, at 7 p.m. at Monticello High School.
The top-seeded Knights will be out for revenge as the second-seeded Crimson had won the previous two section finals. In 2019, they won 69-58. In 2018, Maple Grove prevailed 59-56 in overtime.
The two teams met during the regular season on Jan. 3 and STMA dominated MG 58-38.
Maple Grove defeated Elk River 70-54 in the section semifinal last week. Four Crimson scored in double figures. Izzy Brant led with 20 points on four three-pointers. Abby Schulte had 16, Jordyn Lamker followed with 14, Ari Gordon 11 and Kylie Baranick 9.
