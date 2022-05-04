Maple Grove tennis sweeps opponents

Maple Grove’s boys tennis squad swept the visiting Centennial Cougars 7-0 April 26.
Andrew Dumbauld (6-0, 6-1), Carter Sheard (6-0, 6-2), Watson Sheard (6-1, 6-1), and Olvin Mieja (6-1, 6-1) each secured victories in their singles matches. Beck Picconato and Adam Deshler (6-2, 6-3), Eli Notkin and Oliver Walseth (7-6, 7-5), and Zach Helmer-Jahnke and Max Locketz (6-2, 6-2) all captured straight-set wins in doubles.
The Crimson then played a doubleheader April 27, topping the Buffalo Bison and Andover Huskies. First, Maple Grove topped Buffalo on the road, winning 6-1. Dumbauld (6-1, 6-0), Carter Sheard (6-0, 6-2), Watson Sheard (6-2, 6-7, 10-7), and Mieja (6-1, 6-0) won their respective singles matches. Notkin and Walseth (6-0, 6-3), and Locketz and Helmer-Jahnke (3-6, 6-4, 10-8) were victorious in their doubles matches.
Capping off the day, the Crimson swept the Huskies 7-0. Dumbauld (6-0, 6-0), Watson Sheard (6-0, 6-2), Notkin (6-0, 6-0), and Helmer-Jahnke (6-0, 6-0) all won their singles matches in straight sets. Carter Sheard and Walseth (6-1, 6-0), Mieja and Deshler (6-0, 6-0), and Picconato and Ezra Wilhelmy (6-1, 6-1) also won their respective doubles matches in straight sets.
Finally, Maple Grove ended the week with another sweep, this time of Champlin Park April 28. Dumbauld (6-1, 6-3), Watson Sheard (6-2, 6-1), Carter Sheard (6-0, 6-4), and Olvin Mieja (6-1, 6-0) each won their singles matches in straight sets.
Notkin and Walseth (6-2, 6-2), Deshler and Helmer-Jahnke (6-1, 6-1), and Locketz and Picconato (6-1, 6-2) also captured straight-sets victories in doubles.
Osseo
The Osseo boys tennis team captured a victory over district rivals Park Center April 25, beating the Pirates 6-1.
Then April 26, the Orioles fell to Totino-Grace 5-2, getting wins from Trevor McNamara and Timmy McHugo.
On April 29, Osseo narrowly fell to Spring Lake Park 4-3. Justin Do, McNamara, and McHugo each secured victories against the Panthers.
