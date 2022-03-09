Entering the Section 5AA championship on March 3, the Maple Grove boys hockey team faced a situation they have rarely faced in recent years: being the lower seed in a section playoff game.
Back in January, the Crimson went up to Rogers and lost to the Royals 5-4, which ended up being the difference between Maple Grove getting the top seed and the second seed in the section playoffs. But if anything, wearing their road black uniforms and embracing the lower seed seemed to motivate the Crimson, as they exacted revenge on the Royals with a 4-2 victory and a trip to the state tournament for the third straight year.
“I think it honestly fueled us,” senior forward Josh Giuliani said. “Coming in number two and knowing someone is above you…It’s revenge time at that point.”
With the backdrop of a sold-out Elk River Arena and passionate student sections screaming and chanting (Rogers wearing all blue and Maple Grove wearing all white), both teams came out of the gates on the attack.
The Royals and Crimson each had several good scoring looks before junior forward Finn Brink, camped out in front of the net, took a nifty pass from junior forward Landen Gunderson and hit the back of the net for the opening tally of the night and a 1-0 Maple Grove lead. As both teams switched ends for the second period, the Crimson, who began the frame on a power play, took advantage of the 5-on-4 as Giuliani netted the second goal of the evening to double the Crimson lead.
But only hours before the senior scored a power-play goal, he wasn’t even sure he would be on the ice for the section title. Just four days before, Giuliani injured his ankle on a hit into the boards against Centennial the week prior, which forced him out of the game and in a considerable amount of pain.
During practice the day before the section final, Giuliani tested out the ankle on a power play set when he took an awkward cut and hurt it again. It was then that head coach Todd Bergland thought his top-line forward wouldn’t be able to go against Rogers. But the morning of the game, Bergland texted Giuliani to see how the ankle was feeling and Giuliani asked to see all the trainers possible to see if he could play that night.
Throughout the day, the senior met with Maple Grove trainer A.J. Syler and other trainers at the Elk River Arena to get the ankle taped and braced. Then came warmups, where Bergland wasn’t sure if Giuliani would be able to go. But he ended up playing and contributing in a big way.
“To be totally honest, I didn’t think I was going to play today,” Giuliani said. “I saw some trainers and they worked their magic. It felt like a normal game.”
“I want to give hats off to the trainers,” Bergland said. “Oftentimes they don’t get enough credit for what they do. They deserve all the credit.”
Then as the period waned, Rogers, who had gotten several good looks on senior goalie Toby Hopp, finally capitalized on their own power play, thanks to a score from leading goal-scorer junior forward Sam Ranallo. With the Royals’ fans now louder than ever before, Rogers felt like they had reclaimed momentum. But that fire was quickly doused thanks to a goal less than a minute later from Gunderson, and the Crimson once again held a two-goal lead. “To respond quickly like we did…that says a lot about our team,” Gunderson said. “We’re a young group and we lacked some confidence at the start of the year but throughout the year our guys got into the game more. Now we have a lot of confidence. We knew we could answer.”
With 17 minutes left, the game looked oddly familiar to both of these teams. In January, Maple Grove held a two-goal lead in the third period before Rogers came storming back and scored three unanswered to win 5-4 and shock the Crimson.
“The first game we played them we blew a lead late in the third,” Gunderson said. “Today we came into the third up a couple of goals. Bergy told us what happened last time and we came out firing in the third and didn’t look back.”
Now in the section championship, the Royals looked to do the same thing and the ball got rolling when senior forward Hogan Sinjem laced a shot that found its way past Hopp to cut the lead to 3-2. But just like they have all season, the Maple Grove boys found a way to respond, and in a hurry.
Senior forward Bennett Glad raced down the ice to stave off an icing call and all the while got possession of the puck and threw a backhand shot on net which got past Rogers junior goalie Cade Chapman. Suddenly, within a minute of Rogers once again feeling like they had a comeback brewing, the lead was back to two for Maple Grove.
“In the playoffs, the whole game is about momentum and to get that momentum back was huge,” Giuliani said.
“We talk a lot about ‘taking the energy back’ [after the opponent scores],” Bergland said. “That first shift after a goal is so vitally important. It is something we have talked about a lot this season. Hats off to Bennett [Glad] and Gundy [Gunderson] for doing that.”
From then on, the story was about the Crimson defense, as they held Rogers scoreless the rest of the way, including during the last two minutes when the Royals pulled Chapman. Hopp, who was outstanding all night, made 31 saves.
“Credit to my guys…they blocked shots, cleared lanes, and made my job super easy,” Hopp said. “Hats off to Toby. He had a heck of a game,” Bergland said. “Rogers is a heck of a team and I think we played well defensively. We have worked hard on playing good defense. Hats off to coaches Andy [Hedlund] and Tommy [Miller]. They are a big part of how we succeeded as a team this year.”
As the final buzzer sounded, the Maple Grove players threw their gloves and sticks in the air and rushed towards the student section where they embraced in a mosh pit of hugs. For the third straight year, the Crimson were off to play in the Xcel Energy Center for a state championship.
Those who are involved in high school sports know every year’s team is unique. For Bergland, the 2021-22 Crimson, while similar in some ways to last year’s team that made the state semifinals, has an element that makes them different and arguably harder to defend.
“Last year’s team was a dynamic, fast team that created a lot of chances with their speed,” he said. “This year’s team is a complete team, not that the other years haven’t. But we have a good combination of grit and speed. I think it’s a good mechanism for success.”
Since the summer, the Crimson boys have set their eyes on a common goal: not just getting back to the state tournament, but going all the way. So, is this weekend championship or bust for Maple Grove?
“That is exactly what it is and that has been the message since day one,” Bergland said. “We know what our goal is and we know who we have to get through to get there. These guys knew that if they put it all together, we can do something special.”
“We still have three more [games] to go and we’re going to be ready,” Giuliani said.
Coming up
The Maple Grove boys are the three seed in the Class AA state tournament, which begins Thursday, March 10. The Crimson will face Edina in the quarterfinals at 1 p.m. at Xcel Energy Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.