After a narrow 1-0 win over Osseo on opening day, the Maple Grove Crimson baseball squad was back in action after more than a week off when they traveled to face Centennial (1-1) April 19.
Led by a complete game from senior starter Ethan Zimmerman, and timely RBIs in the sixth inning, the Crimson squeaked out another one-run affair, this time beating the rival Cougars 4-3. With no scoring in the first two frames, Maple Grove got on the board first in the top of the third thanks to an RBI sacrifice fly from senior Devin Hornbacher, scoring junior Tanner Albeck for the game’s first run.
The Cougars answered with a run of their own in the bottom half of the frame to knot up the score 1-1.
Senior Brian O’Dwyer’s bases-loaded walk in the top of the fourth regained the lead for the Crimson, and it stayed 2-1 until the bottom of the fifth when Centennial tied it up again.
Maple Grove, however, would keep the pressure on the Cougars again in the top of the sixth. A line drive RBI single from junior Jacob Kilzer scored senior Cam Elder and gave the Crimson their third lead of the game.
Later in the frame, senior Chayton Fischer, like O’Dwyer earlier in the contest, drew a bases-loaded walk which allowed the fourth run to come home and provide the Crimson a two-run cushion. Turns out, they would need that fourth run later in the game.
In the bottom of the seventh, Centennial cut the lead in half with a two-out RBI single but no more as Maple Grove escaped with a one-run victory.
Senior Zane Vitense led the team with two hits and Zimmerman, who went the distance, struck out three Cougars.
Totino-Grace
Maple Grove continued their early-season surge April 21, when they went to Totino-Grace (2-1) and pounced on the Eagles to the tune of a 10-3 victory.
After two scoreless innings, the Crimson put up a three-spot in the top of the third, thanks to an RBI double from Kilzer, and RBI hits from Fischer and junior Hunter Gerber. One frame later, Maple Grove doubled their third inning total with six runs in the fourth.
O’Dwyer began the scoring with a two-run triple, Kilzer added an RBI single, and then Gerber broke the inning open with a three-run double. That nine-run cushion was enough to propel the Crimson the rest of the afternoon, even though the Eagles put up three runs.
Senior Aiden Hansen recorded the win after tossing five innings where he allowed two hits and one run while striking out 6. Vitense and junior Michael Ross each added an inning of relief.
Maple Grove added one more run in the seventh on a wild pitch, which wrapped up a seven-run win.
Coming up
The Crimson host Andover (0-2) April 28 at 4:30 p.m., Bemidji (0-1) April 30 at 11 a.m., and travel to Blaine (3-1) May 3 at 4:30 p.m.
