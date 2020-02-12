Maple Grove won both the boys’ and girls’ team championships at the Section 5 Nordic Ski Meet at Theodore Wirth Parkway Feb. 5.
The Crimson girls scored 378 points to edge Elk River (342) and Spring Lake Park (341) for first. Maple Grove boys eked out a 375-372 win over Champlin Park for the team title.
“Our kids skied amazingly well,” Crimson coach Matt Gifford said. “The girls won the meet by 36 points which when you score four skiers, is a lot of points. We were able to put three skiers in the top five of the section, which is very impressive. The boys also skied well. They only beat Champlin Park, ranked seventh in the state, by three points, but the next closest team was 60 points away. The skiers have skied well all season. They both were very close to qualifying last year, but weren’t able to pull the upsets off. That motivated them to make sure to do everything they could to ski their best this year and they did.”
BOYS
The Crimson avenged the loss they suffered against Champlin Park in the conference meet one week ago with a strong team effort. Three Crimson finished in the top 10. CJ Young took second, Myles Brown was fourth and Parker Koland was 10th as the Crimson reached their goal of going to state.
“Coming into the season this year I knew that our team was looking strong as we only graduated one skier from varsity last year and we have a lot of skiers working to replace that spot,” Young said. “Our guys really pushed hard this year and wanted to get to the state meet and the hard work paid off. I’d like to say that I expected this but the boys really impressed me and had an amazing section race to get this win.”
Young said one of the biggest keys to MG’s success is the strong friendship and trust the whole team has.
“Our team is really trusting in the process and knows that if we stay in track we will be set up for success,” Young said. “While this is a bit of an individual sport, having this strong of a supportive team with you makes all the difference and helps you train to that next level.”
Young and the Crimson are looking for a strong showing at state.
“I’m hoping that both myself and the team can pull off a top 10 finish and get as close to that top spot as we can,” he said. “This is my senior season as well as a few of my teammates and we are all ready to give it our all. Gifford and company has done a great job of setting us up really good for this meet and we know that the hard work will pay off. I know from experience that the state meet is a lot more enjoyable when you have a team there with you so I’m looking forward to getting out there and going at it one last time.”
Maple Grove top finishers in the sections are: 2. Young 24:23.4, 4. Brown 25:25.2, 10. Koland 25:56.3, 13. Charlie Caven 26:22.4, 17. Sam Fjellman 26:29.5, 25. Matthew Broderson 27:33.5.
GIRLS
The Crimson were led by Christina Bolcer’s section championship win, plus Grace Collier in fourth and Lauren Tillman in fifh. For Bolcer, it was her second big title in two weeks — she captured the conference title also.
“Going into the season, our team knew we would have the opportunity to place well in these bigger meets because we had a lot of returning varsity that were training in and out of season,” said Bolcer. “Luckily, we were able to get a lot of practices in on snow starting early in the season. We got in a lot of time with coaches to improve our form and endurance and that was definitely the key.”
Bolcer, who has been with the team since seventh grade, is happy that her hardwork has paid huge dividends.
“I really enjoyed skiing in the conference and section meets because it showed that all of the work you put in will pay off,” she said. “Over the summer I did a lot of strength training and put in a lot of miles with my ski club. It helped me a lot to ski year-round to keep working on my form and learn new racing strategies.”
Bolcer and the Crimson are excited about competing at state.
“I am excited for the state meet and I think I have the opportunity to place well as an individual,” she said. “I have been battling with some of the top 20 in the state throughout this year and am excited to see what I can do. Our team also had a lot of potential to do well because we have been racing very well over the past couple weeks. Overall, it will be a great experience for all of our athletes to have the opportunity to compete at this level. Time for us to stay healthy and let our training pay off.”
Maple Grove placers at sections are:
1. Bolcer 27:49.2, 4. Collier 29:28.3, 5. Tillman 29:36.0, 16. Kalli Smith 31:09.0, 17. Lindsey Young 31:10.9, 22. Savannah Krull 17:12.9, 24. Ellen Kivi 32:14.5, 27. Savannah Krull 32:26.7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.