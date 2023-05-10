Catch up on Maple Grove sports games from last week.
Baseball
The Crimson are making their way towards .500 after a 3-1 stretch. On Tuesday, May 2, they beat Spring Lake Park 4-1. They scored all four runs in the first inning. Hunter Gerber went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double. Connor Wihlm went 1-for-3 with both him and Gerber driving in two runs each. Gerber also went the distance as the starting pitcher and recorded 11 strikeouts with 2 walks and 6 hits allowed with 1 earned run.
On Thursday, May 4, they lost 4-3 to Rogers in walk-off fashion. Connor Buckley went 1-for-4 with a double. Gavin Kustermann was 1-for-1 with 2 RBI. Sam Kliber pitched all 6.1 innings with 4 strikeouts, 4 walks and 4 hits allowed. All four runs against were earned.
On Friday, May 5, they bounced back with a 6-2 win over Duluth East at Joe Faber Field. Cleanup hitter Tanner Albeck went 2-for-3 with a home run and a triple. Sam Hagen pitched all 7 innings with 6 strikeouts, no walks and 4 hits. Both runs were unearned.
They went right back to Joe Faber the next day to shut out Owatonna 3-0. Evan O’Dwyer picked up the win on the mound pitching 6.2 innings with 9 Ks, 4 walks and just 1 hit allowed. Brody Berglin came in to get the last out. Brady Aubut went 1-for-3 with 2 RBI.
Boys’ Golf
On Friday, May 5, the boys were in the Blaine Invitational. They tied for fourth as a team with Hill-Murray at 641. Davis Tripp led the Crimson shooting 157. Aidan Steel was second on the team with a 161, Landon Rogala was third at 163 and Peyton Dingel was fourth at 166.
On Thursday, May 4, they golfed in the Battle of the Border Invitational at Royal Golf Club. The Crimson were the invite champs after shooting 579. Ryan Stendahl was the individual champ shooting 139 with a 67 in the final round. Blake Forrest tied for third overall after he shot 145 including 70 in the final round. Kagan Kollar tied for eighth overall after shooting 147 (73 final round) and David Miller tied for 11th with a 148.
On Tuesday, May 2, they played at The Refuge Golf Club. They tied Totino-Grace at the top of the leaderboard with both shooting 304. Kollar (73) tied for second with six others. Jack Schrader (74) tied for seventh. Forrest (77) tied for 10th and Gavin Grahek (80) tied for an 18th-place finish.
Girls’ lacrosse
The Crimson remain a force to be reckoned with after a 7-0 start. They’ve outscored their last three opponents 54-1. On the season they’re outscoring everybody 105-20. On Monday, May 1, they beat Spring Lake Park 16-1. Ella Olson had 5 goals and an assist. Megan Van Curler had 4 goals. Ella Edstrom scored twice and led the team with 5 ground balls.
On Wednesday, May 3, they beat Coon Rapids 19-0. 14 different runners scored goals. Abby Quiram only needed to make 2 saves to preserve a shutout. They won 19-0 again on Friday, May 5, against Osseo/Park Center. Ella Olson and Sosi Van Wyk both had hat tricks and an assist for a four-point game. This time it was Emma Crater in goal who only needed 2 saves for the shutout.
Haley Corradi, the Crimson’s head coach won her 100th career game in their win against Coon Rapids.
Softball
Crimson softball sits on top of the Northwest Suburban at 10-1, 8-0. On Tuesday, May 2, they beat Spring Lake Park 5-0.
On Thursday, May 4, they beat Rogers 4-0 on the road and on Friday, May 5, they beat Delano on the road 5-0 for their seventh straight win.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.