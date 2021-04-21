Over 600 days ago, Maple Grove girls softball last stepped foot on the field when they beat Stillwater in the Class 4A state championship. Eager to defend their state title last year, the Crimson fell victim, like everyone else in the state, to the pandemic and lost the entirety of the season.
Even though the exhilarating memories of winning the first softball championship in program history seem more distant by the day, the 2021 season presents an opportunity that this team has been waiting 365 days for. “You can feel the excitement with these kids,” Maple Grove head coach Jim Koltes said. “They really haven’t missed a beat in how they get along, or the culture in the program. We are looking forward to defending the title from two years ago.”
Coming off a title run, there almost always is a proverbial target on the defending champion’s back from opponents looking to take down the top dog. Since there was no state champion last season, the Crimson girls believe that their reign of Minnesota high school softball carries over to this spring, where they expect to get everyone’s best shot.
“We definitely have a big target on our backs this year,” senior Bella Daniels said.
However, Koltes feels that given his team’s success in recent years, winning six section titles in the last eight years, they are used to being the hunted. “Even after winning a state title, we get the best from all the teams we face anyways,” Koltes said.
It will be nearly two years since they last played, and the roster makeup has changed for Maple Grove, who bring back seven seniors into this year’s team, as well as three freshmen. But the continuity remains from the championship core. “We all work so well together, and we communicate and trust one another,” junior Elizabeth Berry said. “It is a great atmosphere to be a part of.”
Many of the athletes credit their time during the winter in the dome practicing and competing with one another as the catalyst for increased team chemistry. When they were not practicing, they would find a place to play spikeball or simply converse with each other. From those experiences, camaraderie was built not only on the field but off as well.
“I would consider all of the varsity players some of my closest friends,” senior Syd Hockett said.
Ask any of the softball players or coaches, and you would hear that even though they are reigning champs, they bring back a young team, and maybe a more athletic one. But that raises the value of upperclassmen leadership, something Koltes thinks this team has plenty of. “It is like having extra coaches out there,” he said of the upperclassmen. “They know what it takes, that it’s a marathon, not a sprint. How we start out is not where we’ll be.”
Wins and losses will gradually add up again and normalcy will set in for athletes starved of playing the sport they love, but this Crimson team is choosing to take it one day at a time and enjoy the feeling of competing on the diamond.
Being a spring sport, this marks the Crimson softballers’ first go-around playing in a world affected by COVID-19. Seeing how fragile some teams’ seasons were in the fall and winter if a COVID outbreak occurred, the girls are wary of finding themselves in a similar spot in the spring.
“I think we’re all a little nervous about the possibility of getting shut down,” Daniels said, “but we’ll do whatever we can to be able to play, especially since we lost our season last year.”
Sacrificing time together for time apart is not an easy thing to do, especially for a team that hasn’t played together in over 600 days. Pasta feeds, group hangouts, and other communal events may have to be put on pause, but time together on the softball field is worth it.
Whether they repeat as champs or not remains to be seen. After all, the softball landscape may have changed since Maple Grove last celebrated nearly 20 months ago. Early on in this 2021 season, however, the Crimson have continued their stretch of dominant softball, with wins over Park Center 13-0, and Wayzata 12-2.
For those that are doubting whether or not the Crimson will be in the mix to hold on to their crown this year, they are ready to respond. “The goal is to prove to the naysayers that we can do it this year again, with this group of girls,” Daniels said. “We want to prove everyone wrong.”
