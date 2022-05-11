Maple Grove’s sixth-ranked softball team faced difficult tests this past week, beginning with a battle against eighth-ranked Blaine (9-2), which produced a game full of runs May 3, but the Bengals did just enough to beat the Crimson 11-7.

The Crimson then traveled to Mankato May 4 to face Mankato East (5-3) where the Cougars narrowly topped Maple Grove 3-2.

Later in the week, Maple Grove topped Armstrong (6-4) at home May 5 by a convincing score of 10-1.

Finally, the Crimson wrapped up the weekend with a road contest May 7 against second-ranked Stillwater (11-1). In a rematch of the 2019 state championship, the Ponies blitzed Maple Grove with six first-inning runs and ultimately went on to win 11-1 in six innings. Senior Leah Ihle recorded the team’s only run thanks to her first career solo home run as the Crimson dropped to a record of 8-4.

Osseo

The Osseo Orioles softball team ran into a hefty challenge May 3, falling to the visiting Spring Lake Park Panthers (4-7) by a score of 16-3. But then May 5, the Orioles went on the road and beat Andover (5-4) by a score of 11-7.

Finally, Osseo ended the week’s action with a road test against eighth-ranked Blaine (11-2) May 7, where the Bengals topped the Orioles 8-5 to drop Osseo’s record to 4-5.

Coming up

Maple Grove hosts Anoka (8-4) May 12 at 4:30 p.m., Delano (9-2) May 13 at 4:30 p.m., travels to Champlin Park (10-3) May 17 at 7 p.m., and hosts St. Michael-Albertville (8-3) May 18 at 4:30 p.m.

Osseo hosts Armstrong (6-6) May 12 at 7:30 p.m., travels to Anoka (8-4) May 13 at 7:30 p.m., hosts Champlin Park (10-3) May 16 at 3:30 p.m., and travels to Elk River (5-8) May 17 at 7 p.m.

