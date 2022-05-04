The Crimson softball train kept on rolling as Maple Grove dominated Spring Lake Park (4-5) April 26, shutting out the Panthers 10-0.

Sophomore Dani Strom put the exclamation point on the victory with a grand slam. Maple Grove’s winning streak hit seven games April 28 as the Crimson shut out Andover (2-3) at Crimson Field by a score of 5-0.

Junior pitcher Maddie Wihlm went the full seven innings, allowing only two hits while striking out 10 Huskies. Senior Elizabeth Berry led Maple Grove at the plate, going 3-3 with two RBIs. Strom and senior Katelyn Kasper each recorded one RBI and sophomore Alissa Wernz scored a team-high two runs.

On April 29, the Crimson finally met their match in the regular season, falling to Rogers (5-2) on the road for their first loss of the 2022 campaign. Even though Maple Grove out-hit the Royals 12-7, Rogers took advantage of a seventh-inning scoring opportunity and walked off the Crimson 2-1.

After three scoreless innings, Rogers got on the board first in the bottom of the fourth inning to grab a 1-0 lead. But Maple Grove responded in the top half of the sixth inning thanks to an RBI knock from senior Cassie St. Peter and the score was knotted at 1-1.

One inning later, the Royals scratched in the final frame and gave conference rivals Maple Grove their first defeat of the season and dropped their record to 7-1. Sophomore Sam Gustafson pitched a complete game for the Crimson, allowing seven hits and two earned runs while striking out 13 hitters.

Maple Grove hosts Armstrong (5-2) May 5 at 4:30 p.m. and travels to face Stillwater (8-1) May 7 at noon and Elk River (5-4) May 10 at 7 p.m.

