The 2022 season opened with a bang for the Maple Grove softball team, as they beat Coon Rapids 13-1 in the season opener April 11.
Led by two home runs by sophomore Dani Strom and one from sophomore Alyssa Wernz, the Crimson put up an onslaught of runs on the Cardinals all afternoon in the Maple Grove Dome, as the game was moved from Coon Rapids due to weather postponements from the previous week.
By scoring six runs in the third inning, Maple Grove broke the game open early and didn’t let up, adding two more in the fifth and four more in the sixth en route to a 12-run victory.
Inside the Maple Grove Dome April 12, the Crimson dominated against their crosstown rivals Osseo en route to an 11-1 victory in five innings. The Orioles couldn’t slow down the Crimson offense, which was led by two home runs from senior Elizabeth Berry and five runs batted in from senior Katelyn Kasper.
Senior Cassie St. Peter went 2-3 with a run batted in. On the mound, Maple Grove rode the arm of junior Maddie Wihlm, who went four innings of no-hit ball with eight strikeouts. Osseo’s Julia Wasgatt recorded the team’s only hit and run batted in.
Then April 14, the Crimson completed the district sweep with an 11-0 shutout win over Park Center, beginning the season 3-0.
Coming up
The Crimson travel to Totino-Grace April 21 at 4:30 p.m., to Mankato East April 22 at 5 p.m., to Wayzata April 23 at noon, and host Spring Lake Park April 26 at 4:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.