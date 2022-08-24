Maple Grove’s girls soccer program strides into 2022 with a renewed sense of optimism and hope. That starts from the top down, as the Crimson welcome two new co-head coaches to the sideline: Calen Nimmer and Jean Viardin, who will replace former head coach Ben LeVahn.
Viardin, who has served as an assistant coach in the program for the past three seasons, is planning to keep things consistent with previous seasons, even though there is new leadership. Viardin and Nimmer have known each other for roughly 20 years and have a good working chemistry together.
“We compliment each other really well,” Viardin said.
However, with a 30% increase in participation this year, Maple Grove will be adding one more team, another freshman squad, to the program. On the varsity level, a youth movement is sweeping through the squad, as they lost over 12 seniors from last year’s team. Sophomores and freshmen will be the new majority, but key upperclassmen are returning, such as back-line staples like Kendall Quall, Maddy Raymond, and Avery Toms, who will be the three captains this season.
“We should be pretty strong defensively,” Viardin said.
Senior Julia Lewis is returning as well, and senior Stella Retrum, a cornerstone of the girls’ hockey program, is back on the pitch to help the offense. Expect three or four underclassmen to be a part of the rotation as well.
After falling to Mounds View in the section championship last year, the Crimson, who won the state championship in 2019, feel an extra level of motivation to get back to the top.
“We left the section final last year feeling like we blew it,” Viardin said. “The returning girls are motivated knowing the young talent coming up and feel that we have a pretty good chance at [the state tournament] again this year. We don’t feel like it’s a rebuilding year, even though we’re young.”
By watching the upperclassmen during practices and games, Viardin hopes the younger girls can learn from their veteran experience, providing extra preparation for the big moments down the road.
“The returning players are confident individuals and their work ethic is top level,” he said. “They work extremely hard, and it is contagious. There is no going through the motions. Every minute out there they’re hustling…It trickles down.”
From the lower level teams up to varsity, the Crimson girls’ soccer program is united as a family. And they hope 2022 will be a year for all to remember. “It’s a great group of kids and a great culture,” Viardin said. “The style of play will be really fun to watch.”
Boys
Maple Grove’s boys’ soccer team felt a similar emotion as the girls when the 2021 campaign ended. Both squads fell to Mounds View at Crimson Stadium in the section playoffs, which left a sour taste in their mouths.
“There is motivation for coaches and players with how last year ended,” co-head coach Justin Turner said. “I was super bummed for the kids, but that is sports. The focus is definitely going to be there. It’s a new group and a new season. Nobody cares what happened last year, but we learn from it. We’ll take it a game at a time.”
2022 offers a fresh start for a Crimson program that drew over 100 kids to training camp last week. Like the girls’ program, they had to add a fifth team to accommodate all the boys who came out.
“It is a good problem to have those big numbers,” Turner said. On the varsity level, Maple Grove welcomes back key contributors from last season who are again slated to have a big impact this fall. Senior Chris Frantz, who led the team in goals last season with 34, will be one of the captains this year.
Seniors Carter Sheard and Aaron Badillo, who transferred from Fridley before last season, will be two names to watch for the Crimson on the pitch this fall.
“Those front three guys will be pretty awesome to watch,” Turner said. “They are great leaders and have been awesome with younger players.”
Other returners include junior Anson Karn, who will be a staple in the midfield, and junior captain Vinny Guadagno in the back. Junior Beckett Carlson and senior captain Holden Waldrum are expected to compete for minutes as goaltender.
With high energy so far in training camp, Turner and the Crimson hope that they can build off their success last year.
“The guys we lost last year were good leaders…I think those guys left a nice legacy and the guys coming up see what to carry on,” Turner said. “We tell the guys that it is important to be a good, respectful teammate, respectful, and play for the guy next to you. It doesn’t matter if you’re our stud senior or a seventh grader, everyone needs to be a good teammate. Coming off last year we’re super excited.”
Coming up
The Maple Grove girls host Stillwater Aug. 25 in their season opener at 5 p.m., travel to Osseo Aug. 29 at 7 p.m., and Champlin Park Aug. 31 at 5 p.m.
The Maple Grove boys host White Bear Lake Aug. 25 in their season opener at 7 p.m., travel to Osseo Aug. 29 at 5 p.m., and Champlin Park Aug. 31 at 7 p.m.
