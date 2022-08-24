Maple Grove’s girls soccer program strides into 2022 with a renewed sense of optimism and hope. That starts from the top down, as the Crimson welcome two new co-head coaches to the sideline: Calen Nimmer and Jean Viardin, who will replace former head coach Ben LeVahn.

Viardin, who has served as an assistant coach in the program for the past three seasons, is planning to keep things consistent with previous seasons, even though there is new leadership. Viardin and Nimmer have known each other for roughly 20 years and have a good working chemistry together.

