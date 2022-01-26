Maple Grove sophomore defenseman Danny Nelson controls the puck at center ice against Osseo Jan. 22. Nelson recorded a season-high three points (one goal, two assists) in the Crimson’s 7-0 win over the Orioles.
Osseo sophomore defenseman Ty Prokop (22) hits Maple Grove senior forward Josh Giuliani during the second period of action. Both teams played this rivalry game with a high level of physicality, but the Crimson got the last laugh with a 7-0 victory.
The Maple Grove’s boys hockey squad got back on track this week with two wins over Blaine (9-3-3) and Osseo (1-10-2). On Jan. 20, the Crimson recorded their third shutout win of the season, a 7-0 victory over the Bengals, thanks in large part to a first-period scoring blitz.
Thanks to a whopping 24-5 shots on goal differential in the opening frame, the Crimson got two goals from junior forward Finn Brink and another score from senior forward Josh Giuliani to jump out to a 3-0 lead. Maple Grove got three more goals in the second courtesy of Giuliani, sophomore defenseman Danny Nelson, and Brink, who notched his first hat trick of the season.
Brink added his fourth goal of the game in the third period as the Crimson cruised to a seven-goal victory. Senior goalie Toby Hopp recorded 17 saves, and junior forward Landen Gunderson, who leads the team with 28 assists, tallied a career-high five assists.
Osseo
The week ended with a good old fashion rivalry game as Maple Grove hosted crosstown rival Osseo Jan. 22. The Crimson, sparked by four first-period goals, continued their domination over the Orioles with another 7-0 shutout victory, their fourth of the year.
Every time these two teams play, the level of physicality seems to take another level up, and this time was no different. But Maple Grove played with a high level of physicality, and a high level of offensive execution.
After junior forward Lucas Busch gave Maple Grove a 1-0 lead in the opening frame, Brink added a power-play goal that doubled the lead to 2-0. It didn’t seem to matter if the Crimson were up a man on the ice or down a man, their scoring frenzy didn’t stop. Brink and Nelson each scored a shorthanded goal later in the period and the Crimson had a 4-0 lead heading into the second.
Junior defenseman Grant Leneau made it 5-0 in the second, and Brink and junior defenseman Luke Margenau each added a score early in the third to put a bow on a 7-0 win. Brink, who leads the team with 18 goals, recorded his second straight hat trick, and Gunderson, who leads Maple Grove with 38 points, recorded three assists. Hopp tallied 10 saves against the Orioles as Maple Grove improved to 11-5-1 on the season.
Coming up
The Maple Grove boys travel on the road for a trio of games against Totino-Grace (6-9-1) Jan. 27 at 7 p.m., at ninth-ranked Grand Rapids (13-4-1) Jan. 28 at 7 p.m., and at top-ranked (1A) Hermantown (15-1-0) Jan. 29 at 3:15 p.m.
