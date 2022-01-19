With the high school hockey season turning to the back half of the schedule, the seventh-ranked Maple Grove girls squad is being tested like they are in the gauntlet of the postseason. When the Crimson hosted top-ranked and unbeaten Andover (14-0-0) Jan. 11, that marked the sixth straight game of playing a top-10 ranked opponent, with Maple Grove winning three of the previous five games.
But one of those losses came to these Huskies, falling 6-2 during the Walser Invitational at Edina in late December. This time around, however, the Crimson pushed Andover to the brink, taking the game to overtime tied 1-1. The Huskies, though, took advantage of a late breakaway scoring chance and maintained their unbeaten record with a 2-1 win, improving to 15-0-0.
As the game began, Maple Grove head coach Jim Koltes formulated the strategy needed to compete against the speedy Huskies. Through dumps and chases, and stellar defense, the Crimson planned to shorten the game to 17 minutes at a time, which worked for the first two periods as the score remained 0-0, even though Andover outshot Maple Grove 27-8 on goal.
Three minutes into the third, the Huskies got past Maple Grove sophomore goalie Dani Strom and took a 1-0 lead. After being a player down twice in the third period due to penalties, the Crimson went on the attack in the final four minutes still down a goal.
Shots on goal were at a premium since Andover allowed only 8 in the first two frames, but with 18 seconds left, senior forward Taylor Holm camped out in front of the net and redirected a shot from the point, which found its way to the back of the net. Holm and the Crimson screamed and embraced in front of the Andover goal as Maple Grove tied the score at 1-1.
Koltes said that every practice Holm works to redirect 25-30 pucks at that spot on the ice, which paid off when it was needed the most. “It was a great redirect by Taylor,” Koltes said. “She puts the work in and I’m glad she got the payoff there with the goal.”
On to overtime they went, and Maple Grove bucked the trend from regulation as they outshot the Huskies 5-3 in the extra session. But Andover junior forward Ella Boerger, who scored the third-period goal, took advantage of a breakaway opportunity and gave her Huskies a 2-1 victory.
For the fourth time this season, Strom, who didn’t play many if any varsity games last season, recorded over 40 saves to keep her Crimson in the game. “Dani is super confident in her abilities,” Koltes said. “Now she’s getting comfortable.”
Falling to the state’s top-ranked squad in overtime may still have the look of a loss in the schedule, but Koltes is encouraged by how his team competed against a great team. “We learned that we can compete with anybody,” he said. “If you lose in overtime to the best team in the state, you’re doing something right.”
Osseo-Park Center
The Crimson capped off the week with a 4-1 victory over district rivals Osseo-Park Center (10-8-0) Jan. 15. After the Stars grabbed a 1-0 lead heading to the second period, Maple Grove responded with four unanswered goals from sophomore defender Grace Erickson, sophomore forward Bella Shipley, and two from junior forward Stella Retrum.
Strom made 17 saves as the Crimson outshot the Stars 34-18, improving to 11-5-2 on the season.
Coming up
The Crimson will host Elk River-Zimmerman (9-8-1) Jan. 20 at 7 p.m., and Blaine (9-7-3) Jan. 22 at 7 p.m.
